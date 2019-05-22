De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh recently featured on the magazine cover of Bollywood Film Fame Canada and she is looking stunning and sexy, have a look!

Indian film actress Rakul Preet Singh, who won millions of hearts with her phenomenal performance in her latest film De De Pyaar De, has taken social media by storm with her latest photoshoot. The diva, who posed for the cover of Bollywood Film Fame Canada magazine, is looking stunning on the cover photo in a blue and white striped crop top with ripped blue denim jeans and her sexy navel is to die for! She has left her hair open and her alluring eyes are to die for!

Rakul Preet Singh, who is best known for starring in Tamil and Telugu cinema, has now been winning hearts with her breathtaking performance in Bollywood movies. Her latest Bollywood film titled De De Pyaar De has been running successfully at the box office and has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles and Rakul Preet Singh’s acting in the film is being highly applauded. Rakul Preet Singh has starred in a number of Tamil and Telugu films such as Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Loukyam, Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Nannaku Prematho, Sarrainodu, Bruce Lee – The Fighter, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Spyder, N. T. R. Kathanayakudu, among several others.

After starring in Bollywood films such as De De Pyaar De and Aiyaary, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in Bollywood film Marjaavaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ritesh Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen in Tamil film SK 14 and Telugu movie Manmadhudu 2.

Rakul Preet Singh has a massive fan following on social media platforms and especially Instagram. With more than 8.3 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh is a social media sensation. Her latest photo has been breaking the Internet!

