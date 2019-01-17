Rakul Preet Singh sexy photos: Known to charm everyone with her phenomenal performances and mesmerising looks, Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has shared her latest photos on her official Instagram account. Donning a blue and green indo-western outfit, Rakul looks sizzling in the photos and can be seen making everyone go gaga over her beauty. Shared just a few hours ago, the photos shared by Rakul Preet Singh have already zoomed past 100,000 likes.

She’s beautiful, she’s talented and she is one of the most bankable actors of South Film Industry-She is none other than Rakul Preet Singh. Having won hearts with her outstanding performances, Rakul is no less than a sensation on social media and makes everyone go weak in the knees with her on-screen charm and ethereal persona. Making a style statement, Rakul took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share photos from her latest photoshoot.

In the photos shared by Rakul, the diva can be seen wearing a crop top with matching high-waisted pants and a shrug in a green and blue bandhani print. To amp up the fashion quotient, the diva has styled the outfit with silver earrings and a bunch of rings.

Looking absolutely stunning, the photos shared by Rakul Preet Singh has already crossed 100,000 likes in less than 3 hours. With this, social media users cannot stop showering praises in the comment section, which reflects her massive popularity and craze among the fans.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in upcoming films NGK, Dev, SK 14, Venky Mama and Hindi films like De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan. In the film De De Pyaar De, Rakul has been paired opposite Ajay Devgn while she will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in Marjaavaan.

