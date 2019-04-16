One of the popular young divas of Tollywood who garners a huge fanbase in Bollywood too, Rakul Preet Singh is yet again creating a buzz on the internet. With her stylish attire, Rakul is raising the glam quotient to another level. Soon, she is going to hit the silverscreens again with a Bollywood romcom De De Pyaar De which will also feature Ajay Devgan and Tabu in lead roles.

Starring Ajay Devgan and Tabu, the movie is a perfect mixture of romance and comedy. Well, not just her movies, Rakul Preet Singh keeps on swaying fans with her astonishing photos on social media too. The actor has an Instagram timeline full of these hot and happening pictures. While diogging into it, you will come across a stunning photoshoot in which Rakul Preet Singh is looking fabulous as ever. Donning a shiny off colour dress, styled with sleek hair, Rakul is raising the heat in town. Take a look at the hot photoshoot!

Rakul Preet Singh is quite loved by her fans for her awesome fashion sense too. Fans keep on commenting about her fashionable outfits praising her beauty and dressing sense. The diva has achieved a lot in a very young age.The actor started her career with modelling and later stepped into the South Indian film industry. Rakul Preet Singh has been a part of many Kannada and Hindi movie till date. Owning to her popularity and great work, she was also made the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by Telangana State Government.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Bollywood debut was with the movie Yaariyan in the year 2014, since then, she has bagged a number of movies here.

Some of her superhit movies include Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Rough (2014), Loukyam (2014), Kick 2 (2015), Sarrainodu (2016), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Dhruva (2016), Spyder (2017) and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017)

Carrying such a massive fan following, Rakul Preet Singh also has her very own app named Rakul Preet Singh app. Yes! Shocking but true.

