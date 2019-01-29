Rakul Preet Singh photos: Rakul Preet Singh started her career 10 years back in 2009 with Kannada language movie Gilli where she played the role of Arati. But got her breakthrough in 2013 with Telugu movie Venkatadri Express opposite Sundeep Kishan and Thagubothu Ramesh. Recently she took to her official Instagram handle to share the first look from her Bollywood movie Marjaavaan. In the picture shared by the Yaariyan star, she is dressed in a floral kurti and has covered half of her face with a white handkerchief.

Rakul Preet Singh photos: The ever so beautiful Rakul Preet Singh recently took to her official Instagram handle to share the first look from her Bollywood movie Marjaavaan. In the picture shared by the Yaariyan star, she is dressed in a floral kurti and has covered half of her face with a white handkerchief. She has complemented her look with kohled eyes and a small bindi. Rakul has captioned her picture as First look from Marjaavaan January ka mahina daaku haseena and has tagged her costars- Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria. The picture in a span of just an hour has garnered more than 50k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

Rakul Preet Singh started her career 10 years back in 2009 with Kannada language movie Gilli where she played the role of Arati. But got her breakthrough in 2013 with Telugu movie Venkatadri Express opposite Sundeep Kishan and Thagubothu Ramesh. She also made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the movie Yaariyan which made her a social media sensation with more than 6 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. On the work front, Rakul Preet has one busy year with back to back 6 movie releases. Her latest film is Dev which is set to hit the silver screens on February 14, 2019. Some of her upcoming movies are- NGK, De De Pyaar De, SK 14, and Venky Mama. Take a look at her first look from her upcoming Hindi language movie Marjaavaan here:

