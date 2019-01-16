Tollywood beauty Rakulpreet Singh is one of the most popular rising stars who enjoys massive popularity. The young lady has featured not only in Telegu and Tamil films but she has also appeared in Hindi movies. Rakulpreet Singh is undoubtedly an absolute diva and carries herself with utmost grace. Other than her superb performances in movies, she is also surfacing the internet for her sizzling photo updates on social media.

Tollywood beauty Rakulpreet Singh is one of the most popular rising stars who enjoys massive popularity. The young lady has featured not only in Telegu and Tamil films but she has also appeared in Hindi movies. Rakulpreet Singh is undoubtedly an absolute diva and carries herself with utmost grace. Other than her superb performances in movies, she is also surfacing the internet for her sizzling photo updates on social media. According to the recent happenings, Rakulpreet Singh was also chosen by the Telangana government fir endorsing the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme.

The actor has been looting hearts with her astonishing photos on social media too. Every time she posts a photo of her, it creates a buzz on the internet. The diva has a charming smile which adds magic to her look. Being an avid social media user, she keeps on treating her fans with the best of her photos. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking absolutely sexy! Donning a stylish black bralette with a blue palazzo, Rakulpreet is looking stunning! Take a look at the photo:

Well, Not many of Rakul’s fans are aware of the fact that the actor initiated her career with the famous beauty pageant Femina Miss India and even bagged many titles including Femina Miss Beautiful Smile and Femina Miss Beautiful Eyes, Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face, Femina Miss Talented. Rakulpreet’s acting career started when she debuted with the Telegu movie Keratam and surprisingly, her first Tamil movie Thadaiyara Thaakka also released in the same year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More