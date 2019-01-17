Rakul Preet Singh sexy photos: Having worked in hit Telugu and Tamil films, Rakul Preet Singh has emerged as one of the most bankable and sought-after actors of Tollywood. As she continues to sign interesting Bollywood projects, the diva was spotted recently in Mumbai donning denim on denim look. Dressed in frayed denim shorts, a white t-shirt with a denim jacket and sneakers, Rakul is a sight to behold in the photos that are going viral on social media. Have a look-

Rakul Preet Singh is a phenomenal actor and the diva has proved the same time and again with her wide-ranging choice of films. As she continues to make inroads into Bollywood post emerging as one of the most sought-after actors of Tollywood, Rakul leaves no stone unturned to amp up the fashion quotient and set a style statement. And this time, it is her casual attire that has got everyone talking for all the right reasons.

A few hours ago, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram account to share the latest photos of Rakul that are making everyone’s heart skip a beat. Donning a basic white t-shirt with ripped denim shorts, a denim jacket and matching sneakers, Rakul looks uber-hot in her go-to casual avatar. To amp up her look, Rakul is sporting a pair of sunglasses with a maroon handbag.

Needless to say, Rakul is giving major styling lessons with her latest look and making many of her fans go gaga over her. The comment section under the photo shared by Viral has been flooded with praises and compliments from social media users.

Having worked in the South Film Industry for a long time, Rakul is now signing a lot of Bollywood projects. Post starring in films like Yaariyan and Aiyaari, the actor has now been roped in for the upcoming film Marjaawaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

Take a glimpse at Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram account-

