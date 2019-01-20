Rakul Preet Singh sexy photos: Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Dev, has shared her latest photo on her official Instagram account. In the photo shared by Rakul, she can be seen dressed in an animal printed top with denim skirt. As she poses for the camera, Rakul is making everyone go gaga over her stellar looks. Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's latest photo here-

Tollywood Rakul Preet Singh is a stunner and she knows it. Gearing up for the theatrical release of her upcoming film Dev, the actor is upping her game in terms of fashion. Adding another classy look to her style diaries, Rakul has shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account that one should bookmark right away.

Ranking high on the fashion quotient, Rakul is making a casual attire look uber chic and top notch. Donning an animal print top with puffered sleeves, knee-length denim skirt and black heels, the diva is proving that she is here and she is here to rule. Keeping her makeup dewy yet aue naturale, she has kept her look sharp and clean by tying her hair in a ponytail. Styled by celebrity stylist Neerajaa Kona and Devraj Das, the latest look of Rakul Preet Singh is a hit on social media.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photos have already crossed 286,885 likes on her official Instagram account and the count is increasing at a ferocious rate. With this, the comment section under the post is a clear reflection of Rakul’s loyal fanbase and craze among the audience.

Along with much-anticipated Bollywood projects, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in upcoming films like De De Pyaar De opposite Ajay Devgn and Marjaavaan alongside next-gen star Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More