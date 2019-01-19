Rakul Preet Singh sexy photos: Known to win hearts with her magnetic personality and impressive performances, Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has featured on the cover of a fashion magazine this month. To kickstart the weekend on a high note, Rakul has shared a latest photo from the same photoshoot and it is making jaws drop. Dressed in a white dress, Rakul looks breathtaking as she strikes a pose on a white chair. Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's latest photo here-

Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh is a stunner and she knows it. Whenever the diva features on the big screen. she makes sure to emotionally move the viewers with her power-packed performance. Along with being a talented actor, Rakul is no less than a fashionista and ranks high on the meters of fashion critics with her sartorial style choices. After stealing hearts with her latest magazine cover, Rakul has shared another still from the same photoshoot and it is too hot to handle.

In the photo shared by Rakul on her official Instagram account, the diva can be seen striking a pose for the camera sitting on a white chair. Donning a thigh-high white attire with silver hoop earrings, the diva has kept her makeup dewy yet natural. Hitting the ball out of the park with this one, Rakul is soaring temperatures with her sultry expressions and seductive body language. Needless to say, Rakul is a sight to behold in the latest photoshoot.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already attracted 174, 902 likes and the count is increasing with every passing second. Praising her beautiful looks and stunning shot, the fans and followers of Rakul Preet Singh have flooded the comment section.

Take a look at a few photos of Rakul Preet from her Instagram account here-

Having done a film like Aiyaary in the recent past, Rakul is taking high strides in Bollywood as well. Owning to her magnetic on-screen charm and impressive performances, she has been roped in for upcoming films like De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

