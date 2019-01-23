Rakul Preet Singh sexy photos: Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dev, is soaring temperature on social media with her latest photoshoot. To make everyone go weak in the knees, Rakul took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share a latest still from the same. Donning an all-white avatar, Rakul Preet looks breathtaking as she poses for the camera.

Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh is on a hit run at the cinema screens as well as in the heart of fans. Be it leaving everyone impressed with her performance or racing hearts with her latest photoshoots on social media, the diva knows how to keep her fans hooked. Recently, Rakul Preet featured on the cover of a fashion magazine and the photos of the same are now breaking the Internet. On January 22, the actor took to her official Instagram account to share a latest photo from the same photoshoot and it is hot as hell.

Posing with a laptop, Rakul looks stunning as she poses by the window against an all-white backdrop. Sporting a comfortable and cosy look, the actor can be seen dressed in an off white oversized sweater with white shorts and matching slip ons. As she flaunts her long legs in the photo, Rakul is seen making everyone go weak in the knees and looks uber-hot.

Garnering over 324, 847 likes in no time, the photo is setting the Internet on fire as the count increases with every passing second. With this, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with a sea of positive comments praising Rakul’s stunning looks and on-screen charm.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for her upcoming Dev. Along with her much-anticipated Tollywood releases, Rakul will be seen in upcoming Bollywood films like De De Pyaar De opposite Ajay Devgn and Marjaavaan alongside Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra.

