Rakul Preet Singh sexy photos: Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film Dev. Sharing her look from the same, the diva has shared a series of photos on her Instagram account in which she can be seen posing in a blue floral dress. Garnering over 100, 000 likes, the photos are winning hearts on social media and making the fans go gaga over her stunning looks. Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's latest look-

Rakul Preet Singh sexy photos: Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh is on a hit run on the cinema screens. As the diva gears to hit the big screen with her next release Dev, Rakul has kickstarted the promotions of the same and is amping up the style quotient with her sartorial fashion choices. To share the same, the diva took to her official Instagram account and shared a series of photos that scream grace, charm and perfection.

For one of her first looks, Rakul has opted for a breezy blue floral dress with high-low hemline and powder pink heels. Keeping her look elegant and graceful, Rakul has completed the look with dewy makeup and middle-parted hair. Needless to say, she looks absolutely stunning. Wearing an ensemble by Hemant and Nandita, Rakul’s look has been styled by Neerajaa Kona and Devraj Das.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photos shared by Rakul Preet have received 112K and 123K likes respectively. With this, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with a sea of praises and compliments praising her stunning looks.

Having emerged as one of the most prominent and bankable actors of Tollywood film industry, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in upcoming films like NGK, Dev, SK 14, Venky Mama, De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan. In Marjaavaan, the actor will be seen alongside Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, Rakul has been paired opposite Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De.

Take a look at her official Instagram account-

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More