Rakul Preet Singh sexy photos: Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has wished everyone a very Happy Lohri on Instagram. In the photo posted on her Instagram account, Rakul can be seen looking impeccable in an ivory ethnic suit. The diva has completed her look with pearl necklace and matching earrings and is refining grace with her latest look. Take a look at the photo shared by Rakul on her official Instagram account-

One of the most stunning and sought-after actors, Rakul Preet Singh has not just carved a space for herself in Tollywood but also in the heart of fans. Whenever the diva comes on the big screen, she makes sure to move the audience with her performance and that is what makes her a league apart. Being the stunner that she is, Rakul is also a sensation on social media and never fails to amp up the style quotient.

On the special occasion of Lohri, the diva has took to her official Instagram account to extend her wishes. Redefining grace and charm, Rakul is a sight to behold in the latest Instagram post. Dressed in an ivory suit paired with a matching organza dupatta, Rakul has completed her look with statement pearl necklace, matching earrings and a bracelet. With side swept hair, a small bindi on her temple and nude lipstick, Rakul is looking absolutely stunning.

Garnering over 40, 896 likes in less than an hour, the photo is receiving a lot of love from social media users. With this, Rakul’s fans and followers cannot stop showering compliments on the diva praising her breathtaking looks. One look at her Instagram account and one would be able to find that Rakul is an absolute fashionista.

On the professional front, Rakul is leading the pack in Tollywood with her impressive stint in films like Venkatadri Express, Loukyam, Dhruva, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and many more. In Bollywood, the actor has starred in films like Yaariyan and Aiyaari.

