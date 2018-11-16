Rakul Preet Singh video: Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has emerged as one of the most promising actors in the industry. On Thursday night, Rakul attended a restaurant opening in Mumbai where she was spotted in her all-new sexy avatar, which has become the talk of the town.

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has emerged as one of the most promising actors in the industry. Till now, the actor has been a part of some of the blockbuster movies and there is no doubt that she has found her niche in the B-town. Besides this, Rakul is paparazzi’s favourite celebrity and shutterbugs never miss a chance to catch a glimpse of the upcoming diva. Recently, celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a video featuring Rakul via his Instagram handle.

On Thursday night, Rakul attended a restaurant opening in Mumbai where she was spotted in her all-new sexy avatar. Donning a pink quirky short dress, the beauty was looking like an eye candy and the way she carried herself grabbed the attention of numerous shutterbugs. The video has been doing the rounds on social media as in just a few hours, over thousands of Rakul’s fans and followers have witnessed the video. Before we say much, take a look at the video:

On the work front, Rakul was last seen in the film Aiyaari opposite to Siddharth Malhotra. However, the film miserably failed to woo fans at the box office. Besides this, she has been reportedly playing Sri Devi in NTR ‘s biopic. Also, Rakul is an active Instagram user and never misses a chance to share her new looks with her fans. Here we have gathered some of the best pictures shared by the diva herself on her Instagram handle, take a look:

