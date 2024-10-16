Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Update After Suffering Back Spasm

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared update on her health after suffering back spasm during an 80 kg deadlift and said she would "bounce back stronger."

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Update After Suffering Back Spasm

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared update on her health after suffering back spasm during an 80 kg deadlift and said she would “bounce back stronger.”

In a story on Instagram, Rakul shared a video message on Wednesday updating fans regarding her health and said that she would take another week for recovery.

“Hi, my lovely people. Well, here is a little health update. I did something very stupid. I did not listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it and it turned into a major injury. I have been on the bed for the last six days. I think it will take another week or say for me to fully recover. I really hope I recover faster than that because it is not easy for me to give in and rest,” Rakul said.

In the video, Rakul can be seen bedridden. She also thanked everyone for the wishes.

“But, it is a lesson learnt that please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don’t try to push. I thought that my mind was stronger than my body. It doesn’t always work like that. Thank you so much for all your wishes, especially the people who miss me. I will bounce back stronger,” she concluded.

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’.

‘De De Pyaar De 2′ is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.
It will be released on May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day.

Rakul was last seen in ‘Indian 2’, co-starring Kamal Haasan.

MUST READ: Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

(With inputs from ANI)

