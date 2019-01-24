Tamil star Rakul Preet Singh, who is most popularly known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industry will be seen in many Bollywood films this year. The latest photo of the actress shared by one of her fan pages has taken over the Internet!

Rakul Preet Singh will be now seen in many Bollywood films

South Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is best known for starring in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films has a huge fan base across the globe all thanks to her massive stardom. Photos of the model-turned-actor keep doing rounds on social media as they are shared by her various fan pages and they are just too hot to handle! In the latest picture shared by one of Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram fan pages, the Venkatadri Express actress looks stunning in a yellow dress. Her million-dollar smile and those stunning eyes will make you fall in love with her once again!

Rakul Preet Singh has featured in many superhit Tamil and Telugu films such as Thadaiyara Thaakka, Venkatadri Express, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, among many others and made her debut in Bollywood back in 2014 with Himansh Kohli starrer Yaariyan.

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Bollywood film Aiyaary which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. Rakul Preet Singh will be now seen in many Bollywood films such as De De Pyaar which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

She will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan which is slated to hit the silver screen this year in October. She is one of the sexiest actresses who is known for her versatility. Rakul Preet Singh has a huge fan base on social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More