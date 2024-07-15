Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Arrested In Alleged Drugs Case In Hyderabad

Hyderabad police have detained actor Aman Preet Singh, the brother of actress Rakul Preet Singh, in relation to a drugs case. His arrest followed a collaborative operation between the Narcotics Bureau and the Rajendra Nagar SOT Police, conducted under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police.

Aman Preet Singh Detained In Drug Case

The Hyderabad police held a press conference on Monday to discuss a recent drug-related arrest. They confirmed that Aman was arrested in connection with a drug bust. Five people were arrested for drug peddling, and Aman was among 13 individuals who tested positive for drug consumption. The police stated that Aman would soon be presented in court.

“We will determine Aman’s connections after further investigation. We need to establish when he began associating with the accused, some of whom are Indians and Nigerians, including repeat offenders. Initial information suggests this association may have been ongoing for about a year and a half. Aman tested positive for cocaine in a urine test. While confirmed as an actor, he did not specify whether in Tollywood or elsewhere,” the police explained during the press conference.

Rakul was previously summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in alleged money laundering matter connected to a drugs case. When asked about it, the police said, “She has nothing to do with this case, we are not investigating her, her name needn’t be dragged in unnecessarily, so we will not be commenting on it.”

Further details of the case

199 grams of cocaine, 2 passports, 2 bikes and 10 cell phones have been seized by the police in connection to the case. Onuoha Blessing, Azeez Nohaam Adeshola, Alla Satya Venkata Gowtham, Sanaboina Varun Kumar and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef were arrested as accused peddlers while Divine Ebuka Suzee and Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna have absconded.

The police also called out the consumers in the press note, writing, “As of now 13 consumers from Hyderabad have been identified who are wealthy are blatantly promoting a sick of ecosystem of drugs in Telangana. They are creating a network of supply and demand for drugs in Hyderabad. Out of the 13 consumers 5 are apprehended and all the 5 persons got positive report for cocaine when their urine samples are tested. (sic)”

