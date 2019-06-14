Rakul Preet Singh's Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule, and Figure measurements: From making her acting debut to being awarded Filmfare best actress awards, Rakul Preet has won many honours and hearts but apart from being an amazing actor, the diva is also a gym enthusiast and keeps sharing her workout videos on Instagram. Here's a look at how she manages to stay fit and active with such a busy schedule here.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh is undoubtedly one of the sexiest actresses of Bollywood and the film industries of South India, and her Instagram profile is proof! From playing golf to her gym sessions, the diva makes sure to never miss a day.

With a massive fan following of 8 million on Instagram, Rakul Preet leaves no stone unturned to amaze her fans. From bagging the best actress award for the hit film Venkatadri Express to making her debut in Bollywood, Rakul has surely achieved a lot in the span of just a few years.

The actor is often praised for her perfect waist size and her envious body, but what’s the secret behind her fit and lean body? Well, scroll on!

Check out her fitness routine, diet schedule, figure measurements and all here:

Rakul Preet Singh Fitness

Rakul Preet Singh follows a strict fitness regimen to maintain her admirable looks and well-toned body. Since Rakul is full of energy, she keeps herself up and moving by working out six days a week. She loves the sore feeling one gets after an intense workout as she believes that it speeds up the fitness process leading to a healthy lifestyle.

Apart from being an able actor with looks to die for, Rakul Preet also holds a karate blue belt. It is her obsession for fitness and working out that leads her friends to tease her that she should have become a gym instructor instead. Her workout is often a combination of functional training and weight training.

Interestingly, Rakul Preet Singh has also invested in fitness and is a proud franchise owner of F45 gym. This underlines the fact that she focuses on only three things – Food, Fitness and Strength.

Rakul Preet Singh Workout

Rakul Preet Singh loves the sweating out process and enjoys every bit of her workout routine. The actor hits the gym for not only losing weight but to keep herself healthy, strong and fit. Further her workout routine includes functional training with some weight training exercises that include: squats, leg extension, deadlift, triceps, biceps, shoulder shrug, Russian twist and many more.

The actor hits the gym six days a week and keeps performing cardio exercises like skipping, jogging and cycling whenever she has some idle time.

Rakul Preet Singh Training

Rakul Preet spends a serious amount of hours on her workout regime to stay in shape and keeps on sharing glimpses from her tiring routine so let’s check out the secret to her 34-26-34 figure:

1. Warm-up

The diva doesn’t work out to lose weight but to stay strong so to maintain her hourglass figure, she does a 30 minute warm-up which includes cycling, running and HIIT.

2. Swimming

Well, if you have seen her Instagram profile, you must have noticed that Rakul loves to swim and show off her tanned and toned figure. See photos:

3. Dancing

It is very necessary to have fun while you work out so to change and amp up things a bit, Rahul loves to dance be it contemporary, hip hop or her latest hobby, belly dancing. Check out these videos:

4. Golf

Yes, you read it right. Rakul loves to play golf. She believes that golf helps her in keeping fit and active all day long.

Rakul Preet Singh Diet Schedule

Rakul Preet Singh has one of the fittest bodies in India. Her toned body and glowing skin make her one of the most desirable women in showbiz. However, the secret to her fitness and well-being is her well-balanced diet. Rakul has a bad metabolism because of which she tends to gain weight whenever she cheats on her diet. As a result, the actor keeps a close check on what she eats throughout the day.

To start the day, Rakul drinks 2 glasses of warm water followed by a bullet coffee. The bullet coffee, which is also called ghee coffee, is prepared by adding 3 grams of ghee to black coffee. This also serves as her pre-workout meal.

After returning from the gym, Rakul opts for eggs and jowar roti for breakfast. Her lunch comprises brown rice, chicken, vegetables, dal roti sabzi, grilled chicken vegetable, salads and fish. For dinner, Rakul likes to keep it light and prefers salads and grilled fish with vegetables. Rakul does not consume any carbohydrates after 5-6 pm and eats when she feels hungry every 3-4 hours. When she is shooting, she carries her food along or her food is prepared on the sets.

Rakul Preet Singh Figure measurements

Rakul Preet simply hates to sit idle and always keeps herself fresh and active. To those who are curious to know the secret behind her toned body, you have landed at the right place.

Rakul Preet Singh believes that workout is not a burden but a way to keep oneself in shape. Her workout depends upon the diet she has for the day. It seems that the stunner has everything perfect starting from height, brown eyes, perfect curves to flawless skin colour, the actor is a perfect combination of beauty with brains.

Rather it is her bikini pictures or in modern day attire, the actor masters the talent of conquering hearts with her sexy body and figure. Moreover, her Instagram pictures are proof of her overloaded hotness. Take a look at her body measurements and figure size:

Height – 5 ft 8 inches

Weight – 57 Kg

Eyes – Brown

Figure – 34-26-34

Bra size – 34 B

Waist size – 26 Inches

Hip size – 34 Inches

