Her simple ponytail with pink tone makeup, makes her look more amazing.

Rakul Preet photos: Telugu bombshell Rakul Preet Singh is not only recognised for her work in the film industry but she was also assigned as the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by the Telangana State Government last year. The hard-working actor was ranked fifth position in the Femina Miss India pageant in 2011. Having a massive fan following, the internet sensation has about 5.6 million followers which prove the actor to be the heart and soul of her fans.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share her recent post. In the picture, the hottie is dressed in a blue pantsuit which seems to compliment her from every angle. Her simple ponytail with pink tone makeup, makes her look more amazing. Her stylish earrings with pink matte lipstick are like an icing on the cake.

Rakul initially started her career in modelling in her college days. During the same time, she did her debut in Kannada film Gilli in 2009. Post which, she did many other films in the south. In the year 2014, she did her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan with the co-stars Himansh Kohli and Nicole Faria in the lead roles. She has worked in some of the famous Telugu movies like – Venkatadri Express, Bruce Lee – The Fighter, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

