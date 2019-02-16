Rakul Preet Singh one of the rising names of South Indian film industry and the lady has marked her popularity in Bollywood too. The diva has given some splendid performances but her stunning photos steal all the limelight. One of the latest photos on her Instagram timelines is yet again creating a buzz on the internet, take a look!

Tollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most loved and adored young celebrities who garners a massive number of likes on every photo update. The diva has featured in many Telegu and Tamil films and shot fame with her debut movie itself. Rakul Preet Singh is also quite famous for her stunning fashion sense. The diva knows how to slay with style and this time too, she has left everyone spellbound.

Rakul Preet Singh is an absolute diva who has impressed all of us with her graceful looks. Be it the sassy and sexy avatar or the desi attire, she carries everything with ultimate hotness. This time too, she took to her official Instagram handle to post a casual morning selfie of her and we are taken aback with her beauty! The actor looks gorgeous in this sun-kissed photo and it is sure to leave you with a smile.

Rakul Preet Singh is breaking the internet with this subtle smile of her and fans are in awe. This is not the first time she has swept fans off their feet, she keeps on stealing the show with her beauty. Here are some of the best stills from her Instagram timeline which prove the same:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More