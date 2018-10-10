One of the most awaited movies of the Tollywood, the biopic of NTR, NT Rama Rao or Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is all set to release on January 9. Until then, the first look of Rakul Preet as Sridevi has been released by the makers, which is creating a buzz on the social media. The elegance and warmth in the photo will instantly relish all the memories of our Hawa Hawai. See photo

One of the most awaited movies of the Tollywood, the biopic of NTR, NT Rama Rao or Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao has already been creating a buzz ever since its announcement. Although the biopic is not aimed at Sridevi’s life, Bollywood fans are eagerly waiting to see the picturisation of Hawa Hawai on the big screen. The makers chose Rakul Preet to play the role of Sridevi and now, the first look of her as Sridevi is out. Fans are going gaga over this photo as it is reflecting an image of the phenomenal beauty Sridevi.

Here’s the mesmerizing look of Rakul portraying the legendary actor Sridevi. She has donned a printed white chiffon saree, accessorized by diamond jewellery and a white bindi. The elegance and warmth in the avatar will instantly relish all the memories of our Hawa Hawai:

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the movie will be released in two parts. The first part NTR Kathanayakudu will hit the silver screen on January 9 and the second part NTR Mahanayakudu will be released on the occasion of Republic day, January 26.

The movie is predicted to be a major hit because of its storyline and stars. Many of the Bollywood actors are also pitched in for the project to play different roles. Kahaani actor Vidya Balan will be seen essaying the significant role of N.T. Rama Rao’s wife Basavatarakam. This will mark Vidya Balan’s debut in Telegu films and she was quoted saying in an interview that she is quite loving working for this project as she had never delivered dialogues in another language apart from Hindi.

However, it is going to be a big break for Rakul Preet as she is portraying a very important role. The actor is very well aware of the fact that she needs to work really hard for this and that portraying Sridevi on screen is not going to be an easy task. In a recent media interaction, Rakul was noted saying she is really excited for the project and knows that all eyes will be on her because it will be the first time anyone will be playing Sridevi’s role in the film.

When Krish left Manikarnika mid-way to give all his attention to NTR’s biopic, the news increased the expectations from this project. Now that Manikarnika is going have a clash with this biopic’s second part, the figures will be worth a watch.

