Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt recently visited Hyderabad and while he was there, he met Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The photos of the meeting are surfacing on the internet and even Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni took to her official social media account to share the same. Bollywood’s baba Sanjay Dutt also gave the actors his special Jaadu Ki Jhappi and both of them, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan loved it. Not just them, even the fans are happy to see it.

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni also wrote on her official Instagram account that Sanjay Dutt’s Jaado Ki Jhappi really works and also that it was an evening to remember. The actor is preparing for his next release Vinaya Vidheya Rama which will hit the silver screens on today, January 11. Helmed by Boyapati Sreenu, the movie will also feature Bollywood hottie Kiara Advani as the female lead. This movie will showcase Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in a love affair and this will also mark Kiara’s debut in Telegu film industry.

Sanjay Dutt also has a packed schedule from now on, with having multiple films under his belt including Prassthanam and Sadak 2. The later has already gone on floors and is being shot in Mumbai and it will also cast Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. While the audience were eagerly waiting for the second instalment of Sadak 2, Arshad Warsi spilt beans on the rumours of Munna Bhai MBBS going on the floor.

