Ram Charan holds daughter Klin close in latest pictures!

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, accompanied by their daughter Klin, were spotted at the Hyderabad airport on Saturday.In the images captured by the shutterbugs, Ram Charan is seen tenderly holding his daughter in his arms, while Upasana carries their pet dog, Rhyme.The ‘RRR’ actor wore a black kurta and a pair of chinos, apart from a black cap. He was seen holding Klin and covering her face from being clicked. Upasana wore a grey overcoat with denims.

They are reportedly now in Bengaluru to celebrate Bhogi and Sankranthi with relatives Pawan Kalyan, Nagababu, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela and other members of the family together.Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of director Shankar’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Game Changer’ opposite Kiara Advani.The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.’Game Changer’ is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.The official release date of the film is still awaited.