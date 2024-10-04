Home
Friday, October 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ram Charan Slams Kona Surekha’s Remark About Naga Chaitanya’s Divorce

 Ram Charan called out Telangana minister Konda Surekha for her "baseless statements" alleging Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao was behind the divorce between actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya.

On Thursday night, Ram Charan took to X and wrote, “The statements made by Konda Surekha garu are irresponsible and baseless. Making vulgar public comments about respected individuals is shocking, especially coming from an elected leader who holds public office. This kind of slander aims to destroy the fundamentals of our society.”

He further said that the film industry stands united against such reckless behaviour.
“The film fraternity is together and will not tolerate such reckless behaviour aimed at us. Our private lives are sacred to us and deserve due respect. We are public figures, we must uplift, not tear one another. #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate,” Ram Charan concluded.

Earlier, NTR Jr, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli and Chiranjeevi also slammed Konda Surekha over her controversial remarks.

Recently, while speaking media at an event, Konda Surekha made derogatory statements about KTR, the Akkineni family, and Samantha. She alleged that many female actors in the Telugu film industry cut short their careers because of KTR.
She told reporters, “It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha’s divorce happened. He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them. He used to make them drug addicts and then do this. Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family–everybody is aware that such a thing happened.”

Surekha’s remarks sparked massive controversy, with several BRS leaders as well as superstar and Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, condemning the remarks.

Nagarjuna Akkineni filed a defamation case against the Telangana Minister following her remarks regarding the divorce between his son Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.The complaint has been filed under section 356 Bhartiya Nayay Sanhita in the district court of Hyderabad.

Samantha and Naga have also reacted to the minister’s remarks.

Taking to social media, Samantha requested the minister to refrain from speculating on her personal matters.

“My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn’t invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so,” she said.

Naga and Samantha announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

