Coronavirus Outbreak: Prime minister on Friday shared a recorded video where he urged the nation to a light candle, Dias or flashlights on Marsh 5 i.e; Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes. After that, a lot of people showed their stand with the PM but a lot called it a false idea. But the most influential and popular face of Telugu films has extended his support to PM Modi and urged fans to follow the instructions. He is a producer, actor, and entrepreneur who also took interest in the welfare of the nation.

Ram Charan posted a video on his Instagram where he urged his fans to follow the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that everyone should support him at the hard times. He said that he is grateful to everyone who is following the lockdown properly and he is glad that everyone if doing what they can. In the video posted, he said that with the same spirit everyone must light the candles, Dias and flashlight on 5 April at 9 pm for 9 minutes to spread the awareness amid coronavirus and fight against it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted and said that he will share a video on Friday, 9 am. People were thinking that he will talk on the Tablighi Jamaat issue or on the sudden increase in the number of cases in India. But Prime Minister tried to divert the mind of the public and tried to maintain the balance in the society while lockdown.

