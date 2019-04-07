Ram Charan who is actively involved in campaigning for Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party visited an ailing party chief at his residence, Vijayawada . He shared a post on Facebook regarding his health status. He wrote that he was extremely weak and dehydrated after conducting massive campaigning in scorching heat in the areas of Anakapalle and Pendurthi. He had wished him for a speedy recovery, at the end of the post.

Elections are around the corner. The parties have geared up to campaign in their respective constituencies. They are making sure to leave no stone unturned to win this time. South popular actor and Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan who also launched his party’s campaign, recently, fell ill due to scorching heat. His nephew and Tollywood actor Ram Charan who is also participating in the campaign visited his uncle’s residence in Vijayawada, and took to Facebook to share a post.

In the post, he mentioned that he admired Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Garu and a leader. Sharing the details of Pawan Kalyan’s health, he is extremely weak and dehydrated. Not just that, doctors had advised him to completely stop his election campaign in this extreme heat. However, due to his political commitments and a shortage of time, he had decided to go ahead with his campaign in Anakapalle and Pendurthi. The doctors have insisted on accompanying him on his campaign, but he had politely, declined their offer. At the end of the post, he had wished him a speedy recovery and all the success for his service to the people.

Ram Charan has continuously lauded the Sena Chief’s efforts for improving the standards of living. As per reports, Charan’s brothers and actors Allu Arjun and Varun Tej are also planning to join the campaign with him to support their uncle.

