In the latest video, popular Telugu actor Ram Charan can be seen giving some major fitness goals as he works out with Salman Khan's trainer Rakesh Uddiyar. The video has been shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela on her Instagram handle where the actor can be seen working out shirtless in freezing temperature.

Popular Telugu superstar Ram Charan is prepping for his upcoming film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama opposite Kiara Advani. The film requires Ram Charan to work on his physique. He wants him to attain the physical body like Rambo. Ram Charan has hired Salman Khan’s trainer Rakesh Udiyar for the same. Upasana Kamineni Konidela has shared a video on the social media where Ram Charan can be seen doing the push-ups. She mentioned in the post that Ram Charan can be seen sweating it out shirtless on the shooting set to attain a physique like Rambo before an action sequence during freezing weather.

In an official statement, Ram Charan revealed that they are shooting in extreme weather conditions. The commitment to the director’s vision and the thought of finishing the output kept pushing him. It’s only wife Upasana’s healthy diet which is keeping him moving on.

He further added that he has completely surrendered to his director’s vision. Ram Charan and Kiara- starring movie also stars Prashanth, Sneha and Naveen Chandra in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on January 11.

Recently, Ram Charan took some time off out of his busy schedule to attend SS Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad’s wedding.

