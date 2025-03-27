Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Ram Charan’s RC16 is now titled Peddi. On his 40th birthday, the first-look posters were unveiled, showcasing an intense avatar. The film’s shooting will begin soon.

The much-anticipated title and first look of Ram Charan’s 16th film were revealed on his 40th birthday. The film, earlier known as RC16, is now officially titled Peddi. Director Buchi Babu Sana took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to share the film’s posters, creating a buzz among fans.

Ram Charan’s Fierce Look in Peddi’s First Poster

The first-look posters showcase Ram Charan in a rugged and intense avatar. With piercing eyes, unkempt hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring, he exudes a raw, powerful presence. In one poster, Charan is seen wearing a red-striped outfit while smoking a cigar. The second poster presents him gripping an old cricket bat, standing against the backdrop of a rustic village stadium lit by floodlights.

Sharing the posters, Buchi Babu Sana wrote, “Happy Birthday my Dear @AlwaysRamCharan Sir… In one word, you are Gold Sir. Tqq for everything Sir.” The striking visuals have already heightened excitement for the film among fans.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew of Peddi

Apart from Ram Charan, Peddi boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma. The film is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The film’s technical team includes A.R. Rahman as the music composer, R. Rathnavelu handling cinematography, Avinash Kolla as the production designer, Navin Nooli as the editor, and VY Praveen Kumar as the executive producer. The shooting of the film is set to commence soon.

Ram Charan’s Last Film – Game Changer

Ram Charan’s previous film, Game Changer, released on January 10, failed to perform at the box office despite high expectations. Starring Kiara Advani alongside Charan and directed by S. Shankar, the film is currently streaming on Prime Video in Telugu, with Tamil and Kannada dubs.

With Peddi’s intriguing first look and a strong lineup, fans are hopeful for a massive comeback for Ram Charan. The film is expected to bring a fresh cinematic experience, with a unique story and powerful performances.

ALSO READ: Empuraan Twitter Review: Mohanlal's Power-Packed Thriller Redefines Malayalam Cinema – Fans Call It A Masterpiece

