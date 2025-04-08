Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Upasana Konidela reveals the key to her 13-year marriage with Ram Charan weekly date nights, honest talks, and mutual respect keep their bond strong through fame and family.

In a heartfelt conversation with influencer Masoom Minawala, Upasana Konidela, wife of Telugu superstar Ram Charan, shared rare insights into their 13-year-long marriage. From handling the pressures of being married to a celebrity to balancing love, career, and family, she revealed what truly holds their relationship together.

When asked if it’s difficult being married to a superstar, Upasana responded honestly, saying, “No marriage is easy. Every relationship has its own ups and downs, and ours is no different. But what keeps us grounded is mutual respect.” She praised Ram Charan’s secure and supportive nature, noting, “Only a secure man will support a woman and push her to do more. That’s what he does for me.”

The couple ensures to spend one day every week exclusively with each other. “We make time for a date night at home no phones, no TV. Just us. My mom always insisted on that, and it’s something we’ve embedded into our lives,” she shared.

Communication, she emphasized, is their ongoing project. “If we have a problem, we talk about it. It’s something we’ll keep building until we die. Marriage is like breathing—you can’t stop working on it.”

Upasana also highlighted the role of family as a strong support system. “Whether it’s his side or mine, our family is always there for us,” she said.

The love story of Ram Charan and Upasana goes back to school days. Though they drifted apart after school, fate brought them back together in Hyderabad. Their friendship blossomed into love, leading to an engagement in December 2011 and a grand wedding in June 2012.

In June 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Klin Kaara, after 11 years of marriage.

Through all of life’s ups and downs, Upasana and Ram Charan continue to inspire fans with their bond—built on trust, time, and teamwork.

