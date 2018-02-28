Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming Telugu actioner with Akkineni Nagarjuna has been officially titled Officer. On Tuesday, the title along with the first look poster was released, and it was also confirmed that the project will hit the screens worldwide on May 25. Two titles that were under consideration were Gun and System - the most popular words in Varma’s filmography. RGV took to Twitter to announce the title.

Ram Gopal Varma has been in a state of shock since the news of Sridevi’s death broke. He has done everything from showing disbelief to writing a love letter to her fans detailing her personal struggles, family problems and her own demons on social media, he also cancelled the release of the title and release date for his upcoming film with South Indian superstar Nagarjuna. Sridevi who worked with RGV in two movies Kshana Kshanam and Govinda Govinda passed away on Saturday due to accidental drowning in Dubai.

As the country witnesses the last rituals of Sridevi four days post her death, RGV in the search for something positive released the teaser for the film and titled it Officer with the tagline ‘Cops were never this scary’. Teaming up after two decades, the project features Nagarjuna in the role of a hot-headed cop. On Tuesday, the title along with the first look poster was released, and it was also confirmed that the project will hit the screens worldwide on May 25.

After all the negativity around Sridevi,I am truly wanting some positivity and releasing the title,first look poster and release date of my most ambitious film with @iamnagarjuna #NAGRGV4 is now #OFFICERhttps://t.co/AKe5VgUFKc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 27, 2018

Alfred Hitchcock used to say he gets scared of cops even though he’s never done any crime ..The tag line of @iamnagarjuna ‘s #Officer is inspired from that line of his

“COPS WERE NEVER THIS SCARY” pic.twitter.com/5IoKxKm4ok — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 27, 2018

During the launch of the project last November, Varma said in a statement: “I am extremely excited that I am doing a film with Nagarjuna after nearly 25 years but contrary to some uninformed media speculations, this new film is nothing to do with Shiva, neither in character nor in story content,” Varma had posted on his Facebook page. He further added: “It’s a very different but an extremely realistic action film set against a story such as neither me nor Nagarjuna has ever done before.”

The film also stars Myra Sareen (she is making her Telugu debut with this film) in a crucial role. The first look poster features an angry looking Nagarjuna flashing a gun.

