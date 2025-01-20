Home
Ram Gopal Varma Chokes With Tears Rolling Down His Cheeks After Watching Satya For ‘First Time In 27 Years’

Written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap, Satya is widely regarded as a game-changer in Indian cinema, blending gritty storytelling with memorable performances.

Ram Gopal Varma Chokes With Tears Rolling Down His Cheeks After Watching Satya For ‘First Time In 27 Years’

Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Satya’ returned to theatres on January 17, sharing the screens with Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Azaad’.

The iconic gritty crime drama, which stars Manoj Bajpayee as Bhiku Mhatre and JD Chakravarthy as Satya, has achieved cult status over the years.
To celebrate its re-release, the filmmaker shared a deeply emotional note where he reflected on the film and his career since its release, admitting to being “drunk” on his success following the film.

In a post shared on his X account, Varma opened up about his emotional experience watching the film again for the “first time in 27 years” and described how deeply moved he felt while rewatching Satya, with “tears rolling down” his cheeks, not only for the film itself but for the journey that followed its success. Varma also went on to explain that the success of films like ‘Satya’ and ‘Rangeela ‘”blinded him,” causing him to lose his creative vision.

“By the time SATYA was rolling to an end, while watching it two days ago for the first time after 27 years, I started choking with tears rolling down my cheeks and I didn’t care if anyone would see. The tears were not just for the film, but were more for what happened since. Making a film is like giving birth to a child originating from the throes of passion without truly realizing what kind of a child I am giving birth to. That’s because a film is made in bits and pieces without one really knowing what’s being made, and when it is ready, the concentration is on what others are saying about it. After that, whether it’s a hit or not, I move on, too obsessed with what’s next to reflect and understand the beauty of what I myself created,” Varma wrote on X.

“And I cried in guilt for my betrayals of all those who trusted me due to SATYA. I became drunk, not on alcohol, but on my own success and my arrogance, though I didn’t know this until two days ago. When the bright lights of a RANGEELA or a SATYA blinded me, I lost my vision, and that explains my meandering into making films for shock value, or for gimmick effect, or to make a vulgar display of my technical wizardry, or various other things equally meaningless. In that careless process, I forgot such a simple truth: that technique at most can elevate a given content, but it can’t carry it,” he added.

“I truly mean this as a wake up call to every filmmaker, who just gets carried away in self-indulgence due to his own state of mind at any given moment without measuring it against the standards set by either themselves or others Finally now i took a vow that whatever little of my life is left, I want to spend it sincerely and create something as worthy as SATYA and this truth I swear on SATYA,” he further wrote.

Written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap, Satya is widely regarded as a game-changer in Indian cinema, blending gritty storytelling with memorable performances. The film also featured Urmila Matondkar, Paresh Rawal, Shefali Shah, and others.

(With Inputs From ANI)

