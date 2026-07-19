LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam On National Award Win: ‘I’m More Impressed By…’

Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam On National Award Win: ‘I’m More Impressed By…’

After Yami Gautam won the Best Actress award for Article 370 at the 72nd National Film Awards, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma penned a heartfelt note praising her years of perseverance, risk-taking and commitment to her craft, saying her journey mattered more than the award itself.

Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam (Photo: X)
Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 23:53 IST

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has congratulated Yami Gautam after she won the Best Actress award at the 72nd National Film Awards for her performance in Article 370. While the honour itself was significant, Varma said it was the actor’s years of perseverance and unwavering belief in her work that impressed him the most. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the veteran director shared a heartfelt message celebrating Yami’s professional journey rather than focusing solely on the trophy.

“I don’t and never believed in the concept of awards, but I do believe in the power of recognition, especially when it comes from many years of sincerity along with an unwavering commitment to one’s craft,” he wrote.

You Might Be Interested In

‘Your journey is greater than the award’

Varma said the National Award was especially meaningful because Article 370 was more than just another film in Yami’s career. According to him, it was a project she believed in deeply and performed with conviction.

Reflecting on the road that led to the honour, he wrote that Yami’s success was built over years of hard work, resilience and faith.

“The National Award could certainly feel like an incredible honour to you, but I am personally more impressed with the journey that led you to it—the struggles, the perseverance, the risks, the faith and the refusal to give up,” Varma said, adding that he believes there are “many more buildings to come” in her career.

Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam On National Award Win: ‘I’m More Impressed By…’

A landmark year for Article 370

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 stars Yami Gautam as intelligence officer Zooni Haksar and is set against the backdrop of the 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The political thriller emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 72nd National Film Awards, taking home Best Actress, Best Feature Film, and Best Music. The film also features Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles.

The National Film Awards, regarded as India’s highest official recognition in cinema, were decided by an 11-member Central Jury chaired by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj. For Yami Gautam, the win marks the biggest honour of her career so far, while Varma’s public appreciation has added another memorable chapter to her celebration.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam On National Award Win: ‘I’m More Impressed By…’
Tags: National Film Awards 2026Ram Gopal Varmayami gautam

RELATED News

72nd National Film Awards: Sanjay Mishra Wins Best Supporting Actor For Bhakshak, Says Bhumi Pednekar Is His ‘Lucky Charm’

Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Ram Kapoor’s Multiple Kisses, Says, ‘Itna Toh Mera Baap Bhi…’

Who Is Sahiba Bali? Content Creator Spotted With Arjun Kapoor At Lord’s Amid Fresh Dating Rumours

Yash’s Hindi Slip-Up Steals The Show At Ramayana Launch; Calls the Film ‘India’s Dream’

Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion

LATEST NEWS

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord’s Feat

‘Chalo Sansad’: Delhi Police Imposes Section 163, Denies Permission Ahead of Parliament Session

Which India States Have Declared Holidays For Schools And Colleges A Day After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 At ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Recorded Responses, Marking Scheme & More

Gujarat Tops NITI Aayog’s Investment Friendliness Index 2026, Emerges As India’s Leading Investment Destination

Who Is Uday Ruddarraju? Indian-Origin Techie Named OpenAI’s New CTO Of Compute

Bihar Boat Capsize: How A Boat Meant For 15 End Up Carrying 40 Passengers; Are Authorities Waiting For A Major Tragedy?

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods, Landslides

Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion

Sunny Deol Reveals Why Playing Lord Hanuman In Ramayana Is ‘Not Easy’; Shares Major Shooting Update

Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam On National Award Win: ‘I’m More Impressed By…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam On National Award Win: ‘I’m More Impressed By…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam On National Award Win: ‘I’m More Impressed By…’
Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam On National Award Win: ‘I’m More Impressed By…’
Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam On National Award Win: ‘I’m More Impressed By…’
Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam On National Award Win: ‘I’m More Impressed By…’

QUICK LINKS