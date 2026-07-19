Ram Gopal Varma Congratulates Yami Gautam On National Award Win: ‘I’m More Impressed By…’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has congratulated Yami Gautam after she won the Best Actress award at the 72nd National Film Awards for her performance in Article 370. While the honour itself was significant, Varma said it was the actor’s years of perseverance and unwavering belief in her work that impressed him the most. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the veteran director shared a heartfelt message celebrating Yami’s professional journey rather than focusing solely on the trophy.

“I don’t and never believed in the concept of awards, but I do believe in the power of recognition, especially when it comes from many years of sincerity along with an unwavering commitment to one’s craft,” he wrote.

‘Your journey is greater than the award’

Varma said the National Award was especially meaningful because Article 370 was more than just another film in Yami’s career. According to him, it was a project she believed in deeply and performed with conviction.

Reflecting on the road that led to the honour, he wrote that Yami’s success was built over years of hard work, resilience and faith.

“The National Award could certainly feel like an incredible honour to you, but I am personally more impressed with the journey that led you to it—the struggles, the perseverance, the risks, the faith and the refusal to give up,” Varma said, adding that he believes there are “many more buildings to come” in her career.

A landmark year for Article 370

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 stars Yami Gautam as intelligence officer Zooni Haksar and is set against the backdrop of the 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The political thriller emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 72nd National Film Awards, taking home Best Actress, Best Feature Film, and Best Music. The film also features Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles.

The National Film Awards, regarded as India’s highest official recognition in cinema, were decided by an 11-member Central Jury chaired by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj. For Yami Gautam, the win marks the biggest honour of her career so far, while Varma’s public appreciation has added another memorable chapter to her celebration.