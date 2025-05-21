Ram Gopal Varma Faces Internet’s Wrath Over Vulgar Comments On Kiara Advani’s Bikini Look In War 2 Teaser, Filmmaker Later Deletes Post

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, while Jr. NTR makes his Bollywood debut as a dark, enigmatic villain. Kiara Advani plays the leading lady, bringing glamour and strength to the franchise.

On May 20, 2025, Yash Raj Films dropped the much-awaited teaser of War 2, the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe. The teaser has taken the internet by storm, giving fans a thrilling glimpse into what promises to be a high-octane action blockbuster.

A major highlight of the teaser was Kiara Advani’s bikini appearance in a sizzling poolside scene, marking a bold new phase in her career. Social media platforms lit up with praise for her look, with fans hailing her transformation and screen presence.

Ram Gopal Varma’s Vulgar Remark Faces Instant Backlash

While the teaser generated mostly positive reactions, it also stirred controversy after filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma made an offensive post on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing a still of Kiara in a bikini, he wrote a misogynistic and vulgar caption referencing Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s characters.

He wrote, “Instead of our countries and societies, if the war between Hrithik and Jr NTR is on who gets her b**k, then 2 will be a b***buster.” The remark drew sharp criticism from users across platforms like Reddit and X, prompting Varma to delete the post.

“Ram Gopal Varma has lost it,” one viral Reddit comment read, while others criticized the filmmaker for his objectifying tone and history of inappropriate public statements.

Kiara Advani Celebrates Her ‘Firsts’ in War 2

Despite the controversy, Kiara took to X to share her excitement about her multiple firsts with the film.

“Lots of firsts. First @yrf film. First action film. First with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR. First collaboration with Ayan. And of course, first bikini shot,” she wrote, while also urging fans to watch the War 2 teaser.

Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Lead the Spy-Thriller

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, while Jr. NTR makes his Bollywood debut as a dark, enigmatic villain. Kiara Advani plays the leading lady, bringing glamour and strength to the franchise.

War 2 is slated for a global theatrical release on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film will be followed by major YRF Spy Universe projects, including Pathaan 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.