Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has drawn comparisons between his upcoming film God, Sex and Truth starring American pornstar Mia Malkova and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directoral Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone. He stated that the difference between two is that one is a social controversy while the other is a historical controversy and wished that may the best woman between the two win.

The difference between @MiaMalkova 's #GodSexTruth and @deepikapadukone's Padmaavat is One is a Social Controversy and the Other is a Historical Controversy.

According to the makers, God, Sex and Truth will be a philosophical treatise of Mia Malkova. The director also instagrammed a video where can he seen fighting some invisible protestors of the film. He wrote, “ Me beating the shit out of imaginary protestors of Mia Malkova’s GodSexTruth. In an interview with a leading daily, RGV said, “I’ve always believed that power and sex are the only ultimate prime movers in life. Power has always been looked up to whereas sex is looked down upon. I found a common believer of this philosophy in Mia Malkova.” Mia agreed to his director and added, “It’s a projection of our common beliefs.”

Even after successfully avoiding Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directoral Padmavat would not be able to attain a solo theatrical release. From being assaulted on the film’s set in Jaipur to the set being vandalised and getting threats from protestors— Padmaavat has been facing the ire of organisations that are against the film since the very beginning. Months after politicial and social backlash, the filmmakers clarified that the film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem ‘Padmavat’, and does not distort historical facts – as being alleged by some Rajput outfits.