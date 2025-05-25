Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Spirit marks the first on-screen collaboration between Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The pairing has already generated immense buzz, considering Dimri’s breakout role and Prabhas’s massive fan base across the country.

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Triptii Dimri and RGV


Rising Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri has officially been announced as the female lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film ‘Spirit’, where she will star opposite pan-India superstar Prabhas.

The casting news has sparked excitement among fans and the film industry alike.

Ram Gopal Varma Applauds Vanga’s Casting Choice

Soon after the announcement, renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his decision. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Varma wrote,

“Hey @imvangasandeep Going by both her tremendous screen presence and performance which you showcased in ANIMAL, I think your decision will make her the NEXT BIG THING IN BOLLYWOOD far beyond the current BIGGIES CONGRAAATS @tripti_dimri23 High Time for your SPIRIT to FLY into the SKY (sic).”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Triptii Dimri Expresses Gratitude for the Role

On Saturday, May 24, Triptii Dimri confirmed her role in Spirit through an emotional Instagram post. Reflecting her excitement, she wrote:

“Still sinking in. So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga. Honoured to be a part of your vision (sic).” This marks Dimri’s second collaboration with Vanga after her powerful performance in Animal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

First On-Screen Pairing of Prabhas and Triptii Dimri

Spirit marks the first on-screen collaboration between Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The pairing has already generated immense buzz, considering Dimri’s breakout role and Prabhas’s massive fan base across the country.

The news of Dimri’s casting follows reports that Deepika Padukone walked out of the project due to alleged creative and contractual differences. According to sources, Padukone had requested shorter workdays, a higher salary, and a share in the film’s profits — terms that reportedly didn’t align with director Vanga’s vision.

Triptii Dimri’s collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga doesn’t end with Spirit. She has also been confirmed to play a role in ‘Animal Park’, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Animal. However, filming for Animal Park will begin only after Spirit completes its production schedule.

ALSO READ: Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai 

Filed under

Deepika Padukone ram gopal varma Spirit Triptii Dimri

newsx

13 Injured In Tennessee And Colorado Mass Killings- Here’s What You Need To Know
Naama Levy, a former host

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...
Triptii Dimri and RGV

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...
Malvika Raaj, husband Pra

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...
A man accused of engaging

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Rajesh Kumar and Bilawal

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

13 Injured In Tennessee And Colorado Mass Killings- Here’s What You Need To Know

13 Injured In Tennessee And Colorado Mass Killings- Here’s What You Need To Know

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can Only Pray And Cling To The Wall

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Entertainment

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures Inside

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape Threats

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season