Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Spirit marks the first on-screen collaboration between Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The pairing has already generated immense buzz, considering Dimri’s breakout role and Prabhas’s massive fan base across the country.

Rising Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri has officially been announced as the female lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film ‘Spirit’, where she will star opposite pan-India superstar Prabhas.

The casting news has sparked excitement among fans and the film industry alike.

Ram Gopal Varma Applauds Vanga’s Casting Choice

Soon after the announcement, renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his decision. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Varma wrote,

“Hey @imvangasandeep Going by both her tremendous screen presence and performance which you showcased in ANIMAL, I think your decision will make her the NEXT BIG THING IN BOLLYWOOD far beyond the current BIGGIES CONGRAAATS @tripti_dimri23 High Time for your SPIRIT to FLY into the SKY (sic).”

Triptii Dimri Expresses Gratitude for the Role

On Saturday, May 24, Triptii Dimri confirmed her role in Spirit through an emotional Instagram post. Reflecting her excitement, she wrote:

“Still sinking in. So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga. Honoured to be a part of your vision (sic).” This marks Dimri’s second collaboration with Vanga after her powerful performance in Animal.

First On-Screen Pairing of Prabhas and Triptii Dimri

The news of Dimri’s casting follows reports that Deepika Padukone walked out of the project due to alleged creative and contractual differences. According to sources, Padukone had requested shorter workdays, a higher salary, and a share in the film’s profits — terms that reportedly didn’t align with director Vanga’s vision.

Triptii Dimri’s collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga doesn’t end with Spirit. She has also been confirmed to play a role in ‘Animal Park’, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Animal. However, filming for Animal Park will begin only after Spirit completes its production schedule.