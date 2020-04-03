Ram Gopal Varma on COVID-19: When the whole nation is fighting the battle against COVID-19, Rangeela director Ram Gopal Varma posted a distasteful tweet about being tested positive on April 1. Howbeit, Ram apologised for his prank. Check the post here

Ram Gopal Varma on coronavirus: When the nation is facing the novel coronavirus crisis, director Ram Gopal Varma can’t keep calm and posted a distasteful tweet about being tested positive as an April Fool’s Day prank.

Asking for an apology, Ram took to twitter and wrote: he was trying to lighten up the intense situation and the jest was on him, if anybody got offended with it, he apologies from all of them. Perhaps, the phrase correctly suits on him, no work only play is making the jack a dull boy!

When the whole nation has joined hands in the battle against COVID- 19, some are still not serious to understand the deadly situation which the world is facing right now, a social media user said. Talking to a news portal, Ram said, he knew that he would be badly trolled for his intentional tweet, also a complaint has been lodged against him for spreading false news, howbeit it was an April Fool joke.

Check the post here:

My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

On April 1, Rangeela director tweeted that he was tested positive for COVID-19; covering it up, he posted a new tweet claiming his doctor pranked on him on April Fool’s Day. Well, his ribald humour doesn’t go well with Twitterati’s as they called him insensitive. A user wrote: Really disappointed with your post when the world is dealing with coronavirus pandemic.

Check the post here:

Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Talking about the current scenario in India, The infected cases are multiplying rapidly as confirmed positive cases reached 2,088 and the death toll jumped to 56, Health Ministry said.

PM Modi during interaction with sportspersons gave five-point mantra of ‘Sankalp,Sanyam,Sakaratmakta,Samman & Sahyog’ to tackle COVID19. PM said that sportspersons have brought glory to nation&now have important role to play in boosting morale of nation& spreading positivity:PMO https://t.co/YloYhyv4Ql — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App