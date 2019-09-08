Ram Jethmalani death: Ram Jethmalani, veteran and the prominent lawyer took his last breath at 7:45 am, Sunday morning at his residence in Delhi. He was aged at 95. Son Mahesh Jethmalani, confirmed his sad demise.

Ram Jethmalani death: Ram Jethmalani, one of the prominent lawyers and a former union minister, passed away at 7:45 am, Sunday morning at his residence in Delhi. He was aged at 95. His son Mahesh Jethmalani, confirmed his sad demise. He had not been keeping well for quite a long time, his son said. Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter to share their condolences.

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to pay his tributes, he wrote that the time spent in conversation with him had remained etched fondly in his memory. Condolences to the family.

Nimrat Kaur said that Ram Jethmalani was one name who grew up at any remote area of India who learnt of law as a profession, the one name you learnt of that personified it. A great man leaves behind a legacy urban folklore is made of. Salute him for his indelible work.

Jethmalani, served as a Union Minister in the United Front and the BJP-led NDA governments. HE has also been a six-time Rajya Sabha member. He served a s a minister during Atat Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet in 1998 ain in October 1999. however, he quit the Vajpayee government in July 2000.

He had also served as the chairman of the Bar Council of India.

Hailed from Sindh, the renowned lawyer was involved in numerous high-profile cases and defended several top-notch politicians such as LK Advani, Lalu Prasad Yadav, J Jayalalithaaa and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Born on September 14, 1923, he had obtained a law degree at the age of 17. Along with this he had started and started practicing law in Karachi until Partition, as per his official website.

