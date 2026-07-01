Ram Kapoor Faces Heat After Viral Lock Upp 2 Clip With Varun Yadav; Netizens Raise Consent Concerns

Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa by Netflix has caused immense controversy over social media after a scene that unfolded in Episode 4. Veteran actor Ram Kapoor has been receiving backlash on the internet after the video went viral of him kissing the other contestant and digital influencer Varun Yadav (also known for his screen character as Laila).

The event has sparked much debate about boundaries, age gaps, and issues of consent.

What happened between Ram Kapoor and Varun Yadav?

Lock Upp Season 2 (Ep 4):

• Ram Kapoor (52) forcefully kissed Laila (Varun Yadav, much younger, almost half his age).

• Laila is portrayed as innocent and didn’t protest or say anything, but silence ≠ consent.

• Shame on him for misusing his position and age; no right to… pic.twitter.com/iqeT4cbZaO — ASH (@CA_ashhh) June 30, 2026







This whole debacle occurred as a result of the following series of events. The fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala stated, “He [Laila] is more gay than me” about the character played by Varun. In an extremely chaotic jump, the scene shifted straight to a sudden lip-lock between Ram Kapoor and Varun Yadav.

Whereas many fans at first felt that the situation was completely unplanned humor and that Varun had sarcastically quipped, “Yeh banda 40 saal ke baad bhi kiss karta hai!” (This guy still kisses even after 40 years! ) the sentiment quickly changed once the whole clip got leaked on X and Reddit.

Why are netizens raising consent concerns?

The first wave of backlash is due to the age difference and power differential between the two. It has been highlighted by many critics that the 52-year-old star from the movie Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has caught the 25-year-old girl entirely off guard.

Sufi: “He (Laila) is more gay than I am.” 😂 Lock Upp editor 2 seconds later: cuts to Varun and Ram Kapoor kissing 😭 The timing was so perfect that I nearly choked laughing. Whoever is editing these episodes deserves a raise. 🔥#LockUpp2 #VarunYadav pic.twitter.com/7wxeE5gAmD — 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐘𝐨𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@Yoganksha_Fc) June 30, 2026







Cheee eww Ram kapoor is a creep why he isn’t hated enough? https://t.co/FK7hZVoeo2 — Sakshi lil’wolf🐺|Jai Hind🇮🇳| (@sakshiarora__) July 1, 2026







I got so uncomfortable watching this video. It was such an awkward moment. These #LockUpp2 contestants are so chill ,with all this happening in front. Nobody is taking stands strongly still in lockupp. All are just too chill. #RamKapoor #VarunYadavpic.twitter.com/xZLSPrg64w — Engr. Aditya (@biggboss_critic) July 1, 2026







Those who condemned the act made it clear that the reality shows should never be an excuse to disrespect boundaries. On social media, people immediately raised the point that silence does not mean consent for anything. Even if a contestant does not raise his voice at the very moment, it does not mean that he did not take part in any kind of misconduct.

Ram Kapoor’s string of controversies on Lock Upp 2

It is not the first time that Ram Kapoor has been upsetting people ever since he became part of the Netflix show through his “irresponsible” tagline. The actor has quickly become the most controversial individual of the season because of the following reasons:

Supporting Cheating: Just before all this happened, Ram was facing heavy backlash from internet users because of the debate that he was having with co-contestant Akanksha Chamola regarding infidelity. He believes that cheating “is not a dealbreaker in any relationship and happens by mistake.”

Past Comments and Temper Tanks: There have been other instances when viewers criticized the actor for his comments from the past and even for having thrown a tantrum on the set where co-host Riteish Deshmukh had to scold him on air for spoiling their task due to bottles of water.

Conflict with Co-host: Recently, Ram Kapoor’s “I don’t care” nature made co-host Farah Khan very angry after he denied her suggestions and simply asked her to kick him out. Farah finally called him “stubborn a”.

Neither Netflix nor Ram Kapoor’s management team have released an official statement regarding the mounting viewer complaints.

ALSO READ: Did Gaurav Khanna Know About Akanksha Chamola’s Lock Upp Divorce Reveal? Anuj Sachdeva Makes Big Claim