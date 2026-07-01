Ram Kapoor Faces Heat After Viral Lock Upp 2 Clip With Varun Yadav; Netizens Raise Consent Concerns

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India gasoline export to Russia whatsapp bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather India Pakistan prisoner exchange akanksha chamola england vs dr congo live streaming india eggs mohua moitra Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Huma Qureshi Ayush Malik case India gasoline export to Russia whatsapp bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather India Pakistan prisoner exchange akanksha chamola england vs dr congo live streaming india eggs mohua moitra Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Huma Qureshi Ayush Malik case India gasoline export to Russia whatsapp bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather India Pakistan prisoner exchange akanksha chamola england vs dr congo live streaming india eggs mohua moitra Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Huma Qureshi Ayush Malik case India gasoline export to Russia whatsapp bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather India Pakistan prisoner exchange akanksha chamola england vs dr congo live streaming india eggs mohua moitra Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Huma Qureshi Ayush Malik case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India gasoline export to Russia whatsapp bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather India Pakistan prisoner exchange akanksha chamola england vs dr congo live streaming india eggs mohua moitra Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Huma Qureshi Ayush Malik case India gasoline export to Russia whatsapp bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather India Pakistan prisoner exchange akanksha chamola england vs dr congo live streaming india eggs mohua moitra Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Huma Qureshi Ayush Malik case India gasoline export to Russia whatsapp bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather India Pakistan prisoner exchange akanksha chamola england vs dr congo live streaming india eggs mohua moitra Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Huma Qureshi Ayush Malik case India gasoline export to Russia whatsapp bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather India Pakistan prisoner exchange akanksha chamola england vs dr congo live streaming india eggs mohua moitra Bengaluru Bumble date video leak dmk Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Huma Qureshi Ayush Malik case
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ram Kapoor Faces Heat After Viral Lock Upp 2 Clip With Varun Yadav; Netizens Raise Consent Concerns

Ram Kapoor Faces Heat After Viral Lock Upp 2 Clip With Varun Yadav; Netizens Raise Consent Concerns

Veteran actor Ram Kapoor is facing widespread criticism online after forcibly kissing 25-year-old influencer Varun Yadav (Laila) on Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2. While the episode framed the sudden lip-lock as a chaotic comedy beat, viewers have flooded social media to call out the 52-year-old actor over consent violations and problematic power dynamics. This marks the latest in a string of controversies for Kapoor, who recently drew fire for normalising marital infidelity on the show.

Ram Kapoor and Varun Yadav aka Laila
Ram Kapoor and Varun Yadav aka Laila

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 19:30 IST

Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa by Netflix has caused immense controversy over social media after a scene that unfolded in Episode 4. Veteran actor Ram Kapoor has been receiving backlash on the internet after the video went viral of him kissing the other contestant and digital influencer Varun Yadav (also known for his screen character as Laila).

The event has sparked much debate about boundaries, age gaps, and issues of consent.

You Might Be Interested In

What happened between Ram Kapoor and Varun Yadav?



This whole debacle occurred as a result of the following series of events. The fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala stated, “He [Laila] is more gay than me” about the character played by Varun. In an extremely chaotic jump, the scene shifted straight to a sudden lip-lock between Ram Kapoor and Varun Yadav.

Whereas many fans at first felt that the situation was completely unplanned humor and that Varun had sarcastically quipped, “Yeh banda 40 saal ke baad bhi kiss karta hai!” (This guy still kisses even after 40 years! ) the sentiment quickly changed once the whole clip got leaked on X and Reddit.

Why are netizens raising consent concerns?

The first wave of backlash is due to the age difference and power differential between the two. It has been highlighted by many critics that the 52-year-old star from the movie Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has caught the 25-year-old girl entirely off guard.







Those who condemned the act made it clear that the reality shows should never be an excuse to disrespect boundaries. On social media, people immediately raised the point that silence does not mean consent for anything. Even if a contestant does not raise his voice at the very moment, it does not mean that he did not take part in any kind of misconduct.

Ram Kapoor’s string of controversies on Lock Upp 2

It is not the first time that Ram Kapoor has been upsetting people ever since he became part of the Netflix show through his “irresponsible” tagline. The actor has quickly become the most controversial individual of the season because of the following reasons:

  • Supporting Cheating: Just before all this happened, Ram was facing heavy backlash from internet users because of the debate that he was having with co-contestant Akanksha Chamola regarding infidelity. He believes that cheating “is not a dealbreaker in any relationship and happens by mistake.”

  • Past Comments and Temper Tanks: There have been other instances when viewers criticized the actor for his comments from the past and even for having thrown a tantrum on the set where co-host Riteish Deshmukh had to scold him on air for spoiling their task due to bottles of water.

  • Conflict with Co-host: Recently, Ram Kapoor’s “I don’t care” nature made co-host Farah Khan very angry after he denied her suggestions and simply asked her to kick him out. Farah finally called him “stubborn a”.

Neither Netflix nor Ram Kapoor’s management team have released an official statement regarding the mounting viewer complaints.

ALSO READ: Did Gaurav Khanna Know About Akanksha Chamola’s Lock Upp Divorce Reveal? Anuj Sachdeva Makes Big Claim

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ram Kapoor Faces Heat After Viral Lock Upp 2 Clip With Varun Yadav; Netizens Raise Consent Concerns
Tags: home-hero-pos-10LailaLock Upp Season 2ram kapoorVarun Yadav

RELATED News

Lock Upp Season 2: Gautami Kapoor Reacts To Husband Ram Kapoor’s Infidelity Remarks With Cryptic ‘Only Love’ Post

Did Gaurav Khanna Know About Akanksha Chamola’s Lock Upp Divorce Reveal? Anuj Sachdeva Makes Big Claim

Kangana Ranaut Returns To Lock Upp Season 2—But There’s A Twist; OG Host To Join Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh This Weekend

Are Samay Raina And 12th Fail Actress Medha Shankr Dating? Viral Sighting Sparks Fresh Romance Buzz

Why Did Ravi Kishan Leave Alliance? Actor Reveals The ‘Call Of Duty’ Behind His Exit

LATEST NEWS

Can WhatsApp’s New Username Feature Be Misused? Govt Begins Legal Review

HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru

Lovely Professional University Launches Public Policy Programmes in Collaboration with CRISP to Prepare Future Policy Leaders

Bengaluru Horror: Toddlers Allegedly Put in Washing Machine, Locked in Bathrooms, Threatened in Daycare Centre

Who Are The Congress Leaders Invited To Ayatollah Khamenei’s State Funeral In Iran?

DPS Bharuch Creates History as the District’s First School to Implement The Mind Sync – India’s First Mental Health Education Program

Ram Kapoor Faces Heat After Viral Lock Upp 2 Clip With Varun Yadav; Netizens Raise Consent Concerns

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Raises INR 275 Crore to Strengthen Vertical Integration and Accelerate Retail Expansion Across India

Maharashtra Weather Update: Will Schools and Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow in Palghar? IMD Issues Red Alert

AAP Fulfils Its Final Election Promise Made Ahead Of 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections: Bhagwant Singh Mann

Ram Kapoor Faces Heat After Viral Lock Upp 2 Clip With Varun Yadav; Netizens Raise Consent Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ram Kapoor Faces Heat After Viral Lock Upp 2 Clip With Varun Yadav; Netizens Raise Consent Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ram Kapoor Faces Heat After Viral Lock Upp 2 Clip With Varun Yadav; Netizens Raise Consent Concerns
Ram Kapoor Faces Heat After Viral Lock Upp 2 Clip With Varun Yadav; Netizens Raise Consent Concerns
Ram Kapoor Faces Heat After Viral Lock Upp 2 Clip With Varun Yadav; Netizens Raise Consent Concerns
Ram Kapoor Faces Heat After Viral Lock Upp 2 Clip With Varun Yadav; Netizens Raise Consent Concerns

QUICK LINKS