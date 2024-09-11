Thursday, September 12, 2024

Ram Kapoor, one of the most popular actors in Indian television, is still cherished by fans for his iconic roles, particularly in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Kasamh Se'.

Ram Kapoor, one of the most popular actors in Indian television, is still cherished by fans for his iconic roles, particularly in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and ‘Kasamh Se’. Over the years, Ram has successfully transitioned into films and OTT platforms, but his TV roles remain close to the hearts of most of his fans.

Recently, in a conversation with ANI, Ram spoke about how special it feels to still be loved for these roles, even after so many years.
“It feels very, very special, and I am fully aware of how rare this is. I’ll tell you a reference point. I have done so many films, and I’ve done so many OTT platform shows, and I’m about to do so many more. But I’m always known for Kasamh Se and most specifically for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,” Ram said.

Speaking about how meaningful it is to be remembered for a role that made such an emotional impact, he shared, “It gives me the kind of feeling that, like, possibly Jennifer Aniston gets. Even though Jennifer Aniston is so famous today and so big, she’s still known as Rachel from Friends. Friends ended more than 15, 20 years ago, I don’t even remember, and still, they are all known as their characters, like Joey. So, the fact is that I feel a little bit blessed and similar to them because no matter what I do – some things I do good, some things I do average – but I’m always known for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.”

“It makes me feel very special because after ten years, if we are still remembering that, it means it really touched people at a very deep level, and that is the ultimate for any actor. I’m lucky to have done a role and a project which connected with so many people on such a close level,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ram will be next seen in the upcoming musical drama ‘Khalbali Records’.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, the series brings alive its core theme of music through soulful soundtracks produced by the ace composer Amit Trivedi along with unique Indie hip-hop tracks by Azadi Records.

The show features also stars Skand Thakur, Saloni Batra, Salonie Patel, and Punjabi rapper Prabh Deep, the series will also witness the biggest ensemble of 30-35 musicians across the industry, including renowned artists like Rekha Bharadwaj, Amit Trivedi, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik, Shahid Mallya Abhijeet Sawant and others.

‘Khalbali Records’ will be out on JioCinema on September 12.

(With inputs from ANI)

