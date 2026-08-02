Ram Kapoor Reveals Severe Depression During Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Says ‘I Used To Drink On Set’

TV veteran actor and a very respected name in the television industry Ram Kapoor left both the audiences and housemates in complete shock after he revealed his secret in the recent task on the show. Ahead of the finale week, the actor confessed that even though he was enjoying the peak of his career in 2011 with a hit show Bade Ache Lagte hai, he was going through one of his roughest patches in life. He revealed that during those times he was battling severe depression, health problems and above all alcohol addiction.

This was his third and final confession of the show as the episode went on, Ram secured his final spot in the finale while revealing a secret which was hidden even from his family till date.

Why did severe health warnings push Ram Kapoor into depression?

Although audiences loved his performance as Ram Kapoor along with Sakshi Tanwar, his massive popularity associated with his body created a risky situation for him. He stated that with his increasing weight, his popularity became higher as he was the most popular television actor at that time. But the cost was huge for him because of the warnings about his longevity by the doctors.

He said that he had to take insulin thrice a day because his blood sugar had increased to 400-600 during his 14-hour shooting schedule. He was warned that he would have a stroke of diabetes soon and he would be dead within six months. Between the fear of health risks and economic benefits, he was in a tricky situation.

“I didn’t want to do anything about it because I was getting so much love and making so much money. How could I walk away from all that? I became a very ugly person.” — Ram Kapoor

Did Ram Kapoor’s behavior cause Bade Achhe Lagte Hain to shut down?

With the decline of his mental state and physical well-being, Ram confessed that all the discipline at work had been lost as well. He admitted to coming to shoot six hours late, drinking on the set, and being extremely aggressive with both the crew and coworkers.

The actor blamed himself entirely for the eventual demise of the popular daytime drama series and admitted that he was behaving in such a way that made it impossible to continue working on the show for the production team. Reflecting on how he behaved during that time, he felt very sorry about who he had become.

“I would show up six hours late for the shoot, drank alcohol on set, spoke to people very rudely. I became a monster. Finally, the show ended because of me. I had become such a human being that I am ashamed of myself.” — Ram Kapoor

How did his family help him survive his darkest phase?

Emotional as ever before, Ram confessed that at his most difficult times, the idea of hurting himself came into his head. He said that the only thing which kept him alive was the thought of his children. Ram said that his fatherhood made him accountable and eventually saved his life.

Ram pointed out that his wife, Gautami Kapoor, and their children were getting to know about his problems for the very first time through the show. Expressing his apologies to his family members, Ram thanked God for being happy and healthy for more than ten years now.

“When we have kids, we live for our kids. We don’t have the right to stop our lives because we are living for them. That’s the only thing that saved me. It’s the only reason I’m alive today.” — Ram Kapoor

Where does Ram Kapoor stand on Lock Upp 2 today?

However, the honest revelation comes in the climax stage of Lock Upp 2. So far in his journey in the reality show, the actor has revealed many such aspects of his life, which include incidents in his childhood and helping his father at the time of terminal illness.

Having unlocked his last secret, Ram has earned himself a place among the finalists, and he has been appreciated for having faced his past in front of everyone on television.

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