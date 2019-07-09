Tv actor Ram Kapoor, who is winning hearts with his stint in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, has surprised everyone with his drastic weight loss. The photos are taking social media by storm and fans are in disbelief. While applauding his weight loss, many fans have commented that he looks beyond recognition.

One of the most loved on-screen personalities of Indian Television, Ram Kapoor has stunned everyone once again. This time, the actor is not making a buzz for his memorable performances in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and many more but his drastic weight loss. Recently, the actor shared a series of selfies on his official Instagram account and the photos are grabbing headlines for all the right reason. The actor looks visibly lighter and his grey hair and beard are an element to his look.

Sharing the photo, Ram wrote in the caption,”Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see” and fans cannot hide their astonishment in the comment section. One of the social media users said that he looks beyond recognition with his new look. He has lost weight and how.

Another commented that it is an amazing change. Hats off to the inspirational change but then purane Ram Kapoor hi achhe lagte the. In the comment section, one of the users has also asked if Ram Kapoor has been secretly roped in for Vijay Mallaya’s biopic as the similarities seem uncanny.

Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami Kapoor left a comment under the photo and called him a Hotttiee. Ram made his acting debut with the show Nyay in 1997. However, he rose to fame with his character Jai Udai Walia in the show Kasamh Se followed by Sony TV’s show Bade Acche Lagte Hai. A huge success among the Indian audience, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai was a love story in which Ram Kapoor was seen romancing Sakshi Tanwar.

Currently seen in ALT Balaji’s show Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Ram Kapoor is sharing the screen once again with Sakshi Tanwar. Followed a positive reception to Season 1, the second season of the show has also released.

