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Home > Entertainment News > Ram Kapoor’s 5 Biggest Controversies: The Cheek-Kiss, Molestation Revelation, Infidelity Remark And More That Put Him In The Spotlight

Ram Kapoor’s 5 Biggest Controversies: The Cheek-Kiss, Molestation Revelation, Infidelity Remark And More That Put Him In The Spotlight

From a deeply personal childhood trauma confession to controversial comments on infidelity and multiple kissing incidents inside Lock Upp 2, Ram Kapoor has repeatedly found himself at the centre of debate.

Ram Kapoor (Image Credit: Pinterest)
Ram Kapoor (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 11:21 IST

Ram Kapoor entered Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as one of the most recognisable names in the cast. But his stint on the reality show has been marked by more than just tasks and strategy. Over the course of the season, the actor has faced criticism over his behaviour, sparked heated debates with his fellow contestants and shared deeply personal experiences from his past.

Here are five moments that have kept Ram Kapoor in the spotlight.

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1. The Shreya Kalra Cheek-Kiss Controversy

One of the biggest controversies erupted after contestant Shreya Kalra said Ram had made her uncomfortable by kissing her on the cheek and forehead during the show. She questioned his repeated physical affection and said she would stop him if he tried to kiss her again.

Ram later addressed the controversy, saying he had spoken to Shreya about the incident and maintained that he had never faced a complaint from a woman during his 27-year career.

2. Ram Kapoor Reveals He Was Molested At 13

In one of the season’s most emotional moments, Ram revealed that he was molested when he was 13 years old, while studying in Class 8 at a boarding school. He recalled freezing during the incident and said the experience left him traumatised and changed his personality.

Ram also said that the person involved later apologised and expressed genuine regret. The actor had previously kept the incident private, telling the show that only his wife, Gautami Kapoor, knew about it.

3. Ram Kapoor’s Infidelity Remark Sparks A Debate

Ram also faced backlash after saying that cheating does not necessarily have to end a marriage. During a discussion on relationships, he argued that infidelity could be a mistake and that couples who genuinely wanted to save their marriage could choose to forgive and move forward.

His view did not sit well with fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola, who strongly disagreed with him. The conversation quickly became one of the show’s most debated moments, with viewers also weighing in online.

4. The Viral Kiss With Varun Yadav

Another moment that sparked criticism came when Ram kissed fellow contestant Varun “Laila” Yadav on the lips during a conversation in the garden area. The episode showed Ram holding Varun’s face before kissing him, prompting questions online about consent and personal boundaries.

The incident added another layer to the ongoing discussion around Ram’s physical interactions inside the house.

5. Ram Kapoor’s Tense Exchange With Farah Khan

Ram’s attitude also became a talking point after a confrontation with host Farah Khan. During the episode, Farah criticised his approach to the game and questioned his behaviour. Ram, however, refused to back down and repeatedly maintained that he was not going to change his attitude.

The exchange left Farah visibly exasperated and drew criticism from viewers who felt the actor was being dismissive.

About Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 premiered on June 27, 2026, with Farah Khan as host. The reality show brings celebrities together in a high-pressure format built around tasks, confrontations, personal revelations and eliminations. Ram Kapoor’s presence has added another layer to the season, with the actor’s candid personality repeatedly putting him at the centre of the action.

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Ram Kapoor’s 5 Biggest Controversies: The Cheek-Kiss, Molestation Revelation, Infidelity Remark And More That Put Him In The Spotlight
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Ram Kapoor’s 5 Biggest Controversies: The Cheek-Kiss, Molestation Revelation, Infidelity Remark And More That Put Him In The Spotlight

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Ram Kapoor’s 5 Biggest Controversies: The Cheek-Kiss, Molestation Revelation, Infidelity Remark And More That Put Him In The Spotlight
Ram Kapoor’s 5 Biggest Controversies: The Cheek-Kiss, Molestation Revelation, Infidelity Remark And More That Put Him In The Spotlight
Ram Kapoor’s 5 Biggest Controversies: The Cheek-Kiss, Molestation Revelation, Infidelity Remark And More That Put Him In The Spotlight
Ram Kapoor’s 5 Biggest Controversies: The Cheek-Kiss, Molestation Revelation, Infidelity Remark And More That Put Him In The Spotlight

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