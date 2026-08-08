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Home > Entertainment News > Ramandeep Singh, Charlie Chauhan Tie The Knot After 8 Years Together, Cricketers And TV Stars Join Celebrations – See Pics

Ramandeep Singh, Charlie Chauhan Tie The Knot After 8 Years Together, Cricketers And TV Stars Join Celebrations – See Pics

Indian cricketer Ramandeep Singh and television actor Charlie Chauhan are married. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony after eight years together, surrounded by family, friends and several familiar faces from cricket and television.

Ramandeep Singh, Charlie Chauhan (Photo:X)
Ramandeep Singh, Charlie Chauhan (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 15:15 IST

Indian cricketer Ramandeep Singh and television actor Charlie Chauhan have taken their relationship to the next chapter, getting married in a traditional Punjabi ceremony attended by family members, close friends and colleagues from the worlds of cricket and entertainment. The couple shared their first wedding picture in a joint Instagram post, captioning it: “8 years of us, and finally… forever.” Photos and videos from the celebrations have since surfaced online, showing the couple completing traditional wedding rituals at a Gurudwara.

Ramandeep Singh and Charlie Chauhan’s wedding brings cricket, TV worlds together

The wedding was attended by several of Ramandeep’s cricketing friends, including India pacer Arshdeep Singh, Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir, Mumbai Indians fast bowler Ashwini Kumar and Punjab cricketer Jassinder Singh. Television actor Jay Bhanushali also shared a glimpse from the celebrations on his Instagram Story, while Arshdeep posted a picture with the newlyweds and congratulated them.

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The couple received wishes from several prominent names across both industries. Cricketers including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and R Ashwin joined friends and fans in celebrating the wedding. Actors Nandish Sandhu and Arti Singh, along with singer Richa Sharma, also sent their best wishes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chaarlie Chaauhan (@charliechauhan)

A relationship that began eight years ago

While Ramandeep and Charlie have largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight, their wedding post confirms that they have been together for eight years. Charlie Chauhan is best known for television shows such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Best Friends Forever. She has also appeared on MTV Roadies and the dance reality show Nach Baliye.

Ramandeep, meanwhile, has established himself as a promising all-rounder. He made his India T20I debut on November 13, 2024, and has represented Punjab in domestic cricket as well as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. He was part of KKR’s IPL 2024 title-winning squad. Their wedding marks a new beginning for the couple, bringing together two careers that have kept them in the public eye for years.

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Ramandeep Singh, Charlie Chauhan Tie The Knot After 8 Years Together, Cricketers And TV Stars Join Celebrations – See Pics
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Ramandeep Singh, Charlie Chauhan Tie The Knot After 8 Years Together, Cricketers And TV Stars Join Celebrations – See Pics

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Ramandeep Singh, Charlie Chauhan Tie The Knot After 8 Years Together, Cricketers And TV Stars Join Celebrations – See Pics

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Ramandeep Singh, Charlie Chauhan Tie The Knot After 8 Years Together, Cricketers And TV Stars Join Celebrations – See Pics
Ramandeep Singh, Charlie Chauhan Tie The Knot After 8 Years Together, Cricketers And TV Stars Join Celebrations – See Pics
Ramandeep Singh, Charlie Chauhan Tie The Knot After 8 Years Together, Cricketers And TV Stars Join Celebrations – See Pics
Ramandeep Singh, Charlie Chauhan Tie The Knot After 8 Years Together, Cricketers And TV Stars Join Celebrations – See Pics

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