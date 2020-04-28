Arun Govil shot to fame with his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. After Ramayan, the actor shared the screen space with Jeetendra in a mythological film.

Lockdown in India has brought back some of the most iconic shows of Indian Television back on air. One of the shows that has re-recorded history with its comeback is Ramayan. Families got together under roof to watch the episodes once again and get on a ride of nostalgia. There is also a section of the audience who watched the show for the first time ever. As a result, its characters and the actors who played these characters are back in the spotlight and enjoying their fair share of fame.

One such actor is Arun Govil, who essayed the role of Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. While audiences continue to praise his performance in Ramayan, a photo has gone viral from a film he did after the show. In the photo, Arun is seen standing next to none other than Jeetendra.

Interestingly, the film was also along the lines of Ramayan but Arun Govil played Laxman in the film. Meanwhile, Jeetendra played the role of Ram. Released in 1997, the film was titled Lav Kush. Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared the trivia on his Twitter account.

Also Read: Hina Khan says staying in Bigg Boss house and COVID-19 quarantine has nothing in common

Also Read: Anup Jalota wishes to see Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in his biopic

Interesting Trivia – Arun Govil who played Shri Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s #Ramayan , played the character of Laxman in 1997 film Lav-kush. Jeetendra ji was Ram in the film. 😊 pic.twitter.com/taTVrtnwQw — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 18, 2020

In a recent interview with a news portal, Arun Govil revealed that despite playing such a popular and iconic character in Ramayan, he never got recognised by the government. He did not get a single award from the state governments or centre. Moreover, he also did not receive offers for commercial film after playing Ram on the show. After Arun Govil’s big revelation, fans started trending #AwardForRamayan on Twitter.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee volunteers to evaluate prospective partners for Rashami Desai

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App