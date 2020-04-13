Ramayan: In a video that is going viral on the Internet, Actor Arvind Trivedi aka Ravan can be seen getting emotional after watching Sita's aparahan. Take a look-

Ramanand Sagar’s iconic 80’s show Ramayan is back on Indian Television screens amid coronavirus scare to take everyone on a ride of nostalgia. As the show re-runs on Doordarshan after more than three decades, it has been welcomed with an overwhelming response by the audiences and is breaking all possible records by taking a top spot on TRP charts. Several actors, who featured in the show, have also been sharing their experiences, which adds to the whole experience.

In a recent video that is now going viral on the Internet, Arvind Trivedi, who essayed the character of Ravan in the show, can be seen getting emotional while watching Sita’s apaharan sequence. Looking back at the show, how he enacted the sequence and Sita’s appeal for help on television, Arvind Trivedi, who is now 84 years old, folds his hands and seeks apology.

Speaking about the show, Deepika Chikhalia, who played Sita in the show, recently expressed in an interview with a news portal that the actors of Ramayan sacrificed a lot for the show. They did not go forward to change their images. They could have done reality shows like Bigg Boss or regular TV shows, but they didn’t, despite being offered a huge sum. She added that the simplicity and morals of their characters stuck to them and they still live in its shadows.

Along with Ramayan, other shows that have made a comeback amid coronavirus lockdown include Hum Paanch, CID, Khichdi, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Circus, Shaktimaan among many others.

