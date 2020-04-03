Ramayan: While interacting with a media portal, Deepika Chikhalia recently revealed that she wants Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt as the new Ram-Sita.

Though the entire country is fighting a battle against coronavirus, Doordarshan found it the right time to reminisce the old memories by re-running Ramayan. The show was made by Ramanand Sagar and was quite famous in its own time. Earlier, due to not much availability of Tv sets, people used to visit neighbors and friends to watch the show every Sunday. The show has not just brought the good times, it also serves as a connection for the current generation to see the content of ’80s and ’90s.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, the original Sita Deepika Chikhalia revealed that Ramayan is a show for the inner soul. She added that many people will have different opinions watching the first few episodes but she is currently enjoying it thoroughly. She added that she is very curious to know the reaction of the young people watching the show.

Further, she also revealed that she was screened four times before getting selected for the character of Sita. Further, Vindu Dara Singh is also enjoying the show as his dad Dara Singh appeared in the role of Hanuman. Further, Arun Govil, who is seen playing the role of Lord Rama is also watching the show with his kids. On being asked about the new age Ramayan, Deepika Chikhalia revealed that Alia Bhatt will be perfect to play Sita, as she is not tall. Further, Hrithik Roshan will be good for playing Lord Ram and Ajay Devgn will be perfect Raavan.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani on Devoleena Bhattacharjee-SidNaaz controversy: Get over Bigg Boss 13 fights

Deepika Chikhalia also revealed that Varun Dhawan will look great in the role of Laxman. This won’t be wrong to say that the re-run of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has brought all the good old memories for everyone and has become a treat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App