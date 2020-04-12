Ramayan's Sita aka Deepika Chikhalia has shared an unseen group photo from the sets of the iconic show. While sharing the photo, the actor wrote that they know what all they left behind.

Ramayan: There are some shows which come and go. There are some shows that garner limelight for some years and then vanish into thin year. However, there are some shows that become iconic and carve a space for themselves in the hearts and memories of people. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is one of them. Ever since the show has made a comeback on Doordarshan due to coronavirus lockdown in the country, Indians have been glued to their television screens. While some are revisiting those good old days, many, among the younger generations, are watching the show for the first time ever.

Above and all, Ramayan has become a craze yet again among Indian audience and is on a spree to break several records. As the show continues its glorious run on television, actor Deepika Chikhalia, who played Sita in the show, has treated everyone with a behind the scenes photo of the entire cast, which goes back a long time.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Deepika Chikhalia wrote that barring Raavan, almost everyone is present in the photo. It is only when we look back we realise what all was left behind. She added many of the actors who are in seen in the photo are now no more and shared her condolences.

Speaking about the show, Deepika Chikhalia recently told a news portal that all the actors of Ramayan sacrificed a lot for the show. They did not change their images after Ramayan. They did not do reality shows like Bigg Boss or even regular TV shows. Despite so many offers with a higher pay-scale, they refused to break the image. The simplicity and morals of their characters remained with them and they still live in its shadows.

