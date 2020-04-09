The entire country is currently enjoying the re-run of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Doordarshan which not just created history, it also made a special place in the hearts of the people. That might be a reason why people even after so many years are enjoying the same drama again. Along with the show, even the actors, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia received a lot of love by the people and were often called Ram Sita in real life again. Post to which Television actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary also tried to make the audience experience the same in Anand Sagar’s Ramayan.

The show got telecasted in 2008 and received a lot of praises from the audience. While doing the role of Ram and Sita, even Gurmeet and Debina also started dating each other in real life and got married soon. Recently, while interacting with a media portal the duo recalled their incident when they both had their first time during the shoot. The scene was when Ram, Sita and Laxman went for Vanwas. The sequence expected them to walk through the jungle and there was no dialogue.

At that time, Debina got upset with Gurmeet as he was walking very fast and the director was scolding her to match up with his pace. At that time both of them swore that they will never work together. Moreover, their costar Ankit also requested them not to fight.

Both Gurmeet and Debina Bonnerjee are a beautiful couple who are often seen sharing funny videos on Instagram.

