Ramayan: As Nitesh Tiwari gears to start working on his next film Ramayan, reports are rife that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are likely to play Lord Ram and Sita in the film. Expected to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, the film is touted as a live-action trilogy.

Hindu mythologies are the new inspiration for Indian filmmakers. After talks around a film on Mahabharata, Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has confirmed that he is working on a film on Ramayan. Touted as one of the most ambitious projects of Bollywood made on an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore, a lot of expectations are tied to the project. Latest reports say Hrithik Roshan has given his nod to play the role of Lord Ram in the film.

Along with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone is also expected to come on board to play Sita as film producer Madhu Mantena has insisted on casting her for the role. If the two actors agree to sign on the dotted line, it will mark their first film together. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar, the movie will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena. To be shot in 3D, Ramayan will be a live-action trilogy and is expected to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking about the project, Nitesh Tiwari had recently told a news portal that he is really forward to work in Ramayan. He will start working for it after getting done with his next release Chhichhore starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. The filmmaker added that Ramayan is a challenge for him as he feels a sense of responsibility to bring the project in its full glory.

Alongside Ramayan, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the upcoming film War alongside Tiger Shroff while Deepika Padukone is working on her upcoming films like Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey and 83 alongside Ranveer Singh.

