Since the time the lockdown has begun, all the mythological dramas were back on Television screens to entertain the audience and bring back the golden era. Among which, Ramayan was the one which brought the real smile back to everyone’s face. After some time of its telecast, even the younger generation started taking an interest and the rerun of the show starting ranking on TRP charts. As per a recent tweet by Doordarshan, Ramayan has become the most-watched entertainment show globally.

Breaking all the TRP records, the show has garnered a viewership of 7.7 crores on April 16. Further, Doordarshan shared about the milestone achieved by Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Twitter quoting that the show has smashed viewership records. The saga featured Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita, Arun Govil as Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Dara Singh as Hanuman, Lalita Pawar as Manthra and Arvind Trivedi as Ravan.

Not just Ramayan, even other channels decided to entertain the audience by the rerun of some of the popular mythological dramas like 2011—Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, 2013 series Mahabharat, 2017 show Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and many more.

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9 — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020

Not just in TRP charts, Ramayan also entered meme game as the Internet is flooded with funny memes and videos on the show and its characters specially Lakshman. Recently, Sunil Lahri, who appeared in the role of Lakshman expressed his views on the memes on the Internet and said that he is liking the creativity of people and the craze with which people come out with new content.

