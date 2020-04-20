Ramayan: After Ramanand Sagar's 1987 mythological base serial Ramayan re-telecast on DD national, it has hit all the high TRP according to BAARC. However, a tug of war arises among the viewers claiming Doordarshan slashes some scenes from the show.

Ramayan: After Ramanand Sagar’s much-loved show, Ramayan re-telecasted on Doordarshan, it has hit the all-time high TRP with the tremendous spike of 51 million viewership. Indeed the show got a fresh lease of life after its re-run and the factor behind it is people who are confined to their homes, and TV is the only source of entertainment.

Recently a war of words had begun on social media, where viewers were claiming that key scenes of Ravan’s brother Ahiravan have been chopped off by the Doordarshan Nationals. Clearing all the controversies, Prasar Bharti’s CEO tweeted, which read Shashi Shekhar said, DD national has not cut any scene, in fact, they were not part of the original production.

In another tweet, Shashi said, the beauty of epics are sided stories and mythology. Not every nuance can be added to a single script, perhaps opens the way for future productions.

The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can possibly make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions https://t.co/od8HaoBANs — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 18, 2020

However, fans were still not satisfied with the answer and complained about the slashing on the scenes and wrote: in the last session, Kaikey Bharat Milan, Ahiravan’s Vadh, Crown ceremony of King and other scenes were earlier present but seems like DD has cut those which are in actually from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

No there are many cuts in last sections, like Bharat kaikeyi milan, ahiravan vadh, preparation of crown ceremony, welcoming of Ram's freinds by residents of Ayodhya…these all are cuts by DD and these are actually belongs to Ramanand sagar Ramayan. — Rajesh kumar (@rajesh_rksingh) April 19, 2020

Please note Doordarshan was given limited rights by the Rights Holders and media was aired in an as provided condition on a war footing despite the constraints of lockdown and without the luxury of timely previews etc . We will definitely explore for the future. https://t.co/JlrV8j9iTX — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 19, 2020

While another user wrote: does any plan to upload episodes on YouTube or on DD website? Tow which Shahsi answered and said, DD has got limited hold according to the Rights Holder and Media, but will explore for future

