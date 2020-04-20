Ramayan: After Ramanand Sagar’s much-loved show, Ramayan re-telecasted on Doordarshan, it has hit the all-time high TRP with the tremendous spike of 51 million viewership. Indeed the show got a fresh lease of life after its re-run and the factor behind it is people who are confined to their homes, and TV is the only source of entertainment.

Recently a war of words had begun on social media, where viewers were claiming that key scenes of Ravan’s brother Ahiravan have been chopped off by the Doordarshan Nationals. Clearing all the controversies, Prasar Bharti’s CEO tweeted, which read Shashi Shekhar said, DD national has not cut any scene, in fact, they were not part of the original production.

In another tweet, Shashi said, the beauty of epics are sided stories and mythology. Not every nuance can be added to a single script, perhaps opens the way for future productions.

However, fans were still not satisfied with the answer and complained about the slashing on the scenes and wrote: in the last session, Kaikey Bharat Milan, Ahiravan’s Vadh, Crown ceremony of King and other scenes were earlier present but seems like DD has cut those which are in actually from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

While another user wrote: does any plan to upload episodes on YouTube or on DD website? Tow which Shahsi answered and said, DD has got limited hold according to the Rights Holder and Media, but will explore for future

