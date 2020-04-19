One of the most loved and watched shows in the history of Indian Television made a comeback during this coronavirus lockdown. The re-run of the 1987 tv series did not only take audiences a trip down the memory lane and gave them a sense of nostalgia but also made its actors a household name once again. One such actor is none other than Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in the series. Recently, a video of Arvind Trivedi got viral in which he was seen getting emotional while watching the scene where Ravan kidnaps Sita.
After the video got viral, fans could connect Arvind Trivedi as an individual and showered him with praises. Overwhelmed by such a positive response, the actor has now made his debut on Twitter. In one of his first tweets, Arvind has said that he has made his debut on Twitter after his children’s plea and audiences’ love. This is his original ID and whoever re-tweets this particular tweet with #RavanOnTwitter will get a follow back from him.
As a response to which, #RavanOnTwitter has now become a top trend on Twitter. Along with several retweets, a lot of memes regarding Ravan using modern technology have also come up, evoking hilarious reactions.
बच्चों के कहने पर और आपके प्रेम के कारण मैं Twitter पर आया हूँ, यह मेरी Original ID है। आज 18 अप्रैल 2020 को जो भी इस #tweet को #RavanOnTwitter के साथ #retweet करेगा मैं निःसंकोच उन्हने #FOLLOW करूँगा।
जय सियाराम🙏
ॐ नमः शिवाय💐
— Arvind Trivedi (@arvindtrivedi_) April 18, 2020
Have a look at how tweeple are reacting to #RavanOnTwitter:
After watching Shahrukh's Ra. ONE And @juniorbachchan Raavan.#RavanOnTwitter be like – pic.twitter.com/fnQUMYgSOC
— Aman Satish Singhal (@singhalaman35) April 19, 2020
#RavanOnTwitter
After getting to know that RAVAN has recently joined Twitter
SRI LANKANS :- pic.twitter.com/98dyOaZJ5s
— ASHISH कुमार TRIPATHI- ADVOCATE (@AKTripaathi) April 19, 2020
#RavanOnTwitter
** On hearing that Ravan too has opened an account on Twitter**
SHRI RAM :- pic.twitter.com/CYmaOuHWok
— Shivansh Pal (@tweets_shivansh) April 19, 2020
#RavanOnTwitter
Skeptic people pic.twitter.com/LIGDRbCsV3
— 🇼🇦🇬🇬🇪🇷🇾 (@WaggeryMemes) April 19, 2020
Directed, created and written by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan recently broke all possible records with exceptionally high TRP ratings. The actors who played key characters in the show were Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi as Ravan.
